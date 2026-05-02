AIIMS Delhi Unveils India's First Portable MRI For Bedside Brain Imaging

AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable MRI System

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi introduced "India's first portable bedside MRI system," enabling rapid brain imaging for critically ill patients in ICUs, emergencies, and neurosurgical care. The ultra-low-field device can be wheeled directly to patients, eliminating the need for dedicated MRI suites or risky patient transfers.

The system is already being used at the Centre for Neurological Conditions under Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad. It is expected to improve rapid diagnosis in stroke, trauma, ICU monitoring, paediatrics, and post-operative neurosurgical care.

Clinicians say that the technology enables faster decision-making in emergencies where conventional imaging is difficult or unsafe. The installation follows regulatory approval in India and is supported by Radiosurgery Global. Experts stated that the development could significantly expand access to brain imaging and strengthen research in point-of-care neurodiagnostics nationwide.

AIIMS Doctors Issue Heatwave Advisory

Meanwhile, amid rising temperatures, Dr. Sheffali Gulati, Professor of Paediatrics at AIIMS Delhi, on Thursday, cautioned that children are especially vulnerable to heatwave-related health risks and need close care, adequate hydration, and protection from outdoor exposure to prevent complications.

Protecting Children from Heat Risks

On heatwave impact, Dr Sheffali Gulati told ANI, "Children are more vulnerable. We should ensure that they have good hydration. So give them small portions of fluids frequently, which are not heavy in sugar. They should prevent any outdoor activities. If a child has epilepsy, they may have more seizures during this time. Children with underlying problems can face aggravation, so they have to be particularly careful. Infants will be very much important to see because they cannot manifest their thirst, so they have to be given fluids around the clock and kept in a cool environment."

She highlights the critical link between heat-related physical symptoms and long-term neurodevelopmental health in children, emphasising the need for immediate preventive care.

General Precautions for Heat Exposure

On mitigating heat impact, Dr Naval Vikram, Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, speaking to ANI, said that people who work under circumstances where they are exposed to heatwave conditions should wear loose clothes and keep their heads covered. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)