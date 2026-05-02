TMC Distrusts EC AIUDF To Back Non-BJP Govt In Assam: Rafiqul Islam

AIUDF leader on TMC's distrust in EC, Assam govt formation

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam on Saturday said that the Trinamool Congress does not trust Election Commission of India as it considers poll body's actions doubtful. He also announced that if needed his party will support in formation of a non-BJP government in Assam.

While speaking to ANI, Islam said, "TMC had gone to the Supreme Court, but they did not get any special relief. The complaint is that the Election Commission has appointed both central and state employees for the counting of votes in West Bengal. This does not happen in other states, but they did not get any relief from the Supreme Court."

'EC doing something different in West Bengal'

He further asserted that the Election Commission is doing something different in West Bengal, which was witnessed during the elections and is now being seen during the counting. "One thing is clear: the Election Commission is doing something different in West Bengal. We saw this during the elections and now during the counting as well. Therefore, TMC does not trust the Election Commission. We are waiting for May 4. We want the Election Commission to conduct the counting independently," said Islam.

He further said, "We want change in Assam; there should be a non-BJP government. If anyone needs our support, we will provide full cooperation. We will help in the formation of a non-BJP government. We hope to win over 10-12 seats."

Congress flags 'tense situation' in West Bengal

Congress leader TS Singh Deo also flagged the tense situation in West Bengal. Deo said, "There is a tense situation there; it has never been seen before that 3 lakh paramilitary forces have been deployed in any election."

He further said, "Selected officers like encounter specialists have been sent. This is nothing but thuggery. Your job is to take action, not to indulge in thuggery. If elections are being held in such circumstances, you can imagine how fair they are. Mallikarjun Kharge gets a notice for some statement of his. Have Amit Shah or Prime Minister Modi ever received any notice?"

Supreme Court declines TMC's plea

The Supreme Court on Saturday declined to pass any directions on a plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) challenging the Calcutta High Court order, which had rejected its petition against the alleged deployment of only Central government employees as voter counting supervisors in the West Bengal assembly election.

A special Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi was constituted on a Saturday to hear the matter urgently, as vote counting is scheduled to begin on May 4, and the petitioner argued that any delay would render the plea infructuous. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)