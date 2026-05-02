Abhishek Banerjee Dares BJP To Contest In Falta After ECI Repoll Order

Abhishek Banerjee Dares BJP After Repoll Order

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee strongly responded to remarks by BJP leader Amit Malviya over the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to order fresh polling in the Falta Assembly constituency, defending what he described as the "Diamond Harbour model crumbles". Banerjee, who also represents Diamond Harbour in Lok Sabha on Saturday criticised the BJP and challenged the "Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang" to contest from Falta. "Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL. Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India--Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," Banerjee said.

'Diamond Harbour model crumbles'

His remarks came after BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday reacted to the ECI's directive ordering fresh polling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, in the 144-Falta Assembly constituency. Malviya, in a post on X, said, "The Diamond Harbour model crumbles."

ECI Cites 'Severe Electoral Offences'

The ECI directed that repolling in the Falta constituency will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 24. In Falta, TMC fielded Jahangir Khan against BJP's Debangshu Panda.

According to ECI, the decision was made following reports of "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" during the second phase of polling on April 29. Earlier, locals also staged a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre, raising concerns about their safety and demanding action against those allegedly responsible.

This comes after the repolling across 15 polling stations in the South 24 Paraganas district concluded with the two constituencies (Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim) hitting a staggering voter turnout of 90 per cent. The repolling, which followed the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

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