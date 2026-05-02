Tusk: Internal Divisions Are Greatest Threat To Transatlantic Alliance

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Saturday (local time) issued a stark warning about the future of the transatlantic alliance, saying the greatest danger facing NATO and its partners comes from internal divisions rather than outside adversaries. In a post on X, Tusk said, "The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance."

The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend. - Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) May 2, 2026

The Polish PM added that the NATO partners must work together to reverse the "disastrous trend".

US-Europe Rift Widens Over Iran

Tusk's statement comes as the Trump administration is preparing to withdraw around 5,000 American troops from Germany, in a move that signals growing tensions between Washington and key European allies over support for US military operations involving Iran, as reported by CBS News.

Formed in 1949 with the signing of the Washington Treaty, NATO is a security alliance of 32 countries from North America and Europe. NATO's fundamental goal is to safeguard the Allies' freedom and security by political and military means.

According to CBS News, senior defence officials said that the Pentagon is planning the partial drawdown amid what they described as President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with NATO allies' level of involvement in the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The officials said the move reflects frustration with European governments, particularly Germany, over what the administration views as insufficient backing during the military campaign.

Trump Lashes Out at European Leaders

Trump had publicly criticised German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other NATO leaders for not taking a more direct role in supporting US operations against Iran, according to the news report.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is doing a "terrible job" back at home, asking the latter to focus on the domestic problems as the rift between the two intensifies over the handling of the conflict in Iran.

At an executive order signing event in the Oval Office, Trump said, "The German chancellor is doing a terrible job. He's got immigration and energy problems, and a problem with Ukraine. He criticised me for Iran, so I asked him, "Would you like Iran to have a nuclear weapon?" He said no. I said, "Well then, I guess I'm right."

In a similar remark on a Truth Social post, Trump said Merz should focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as stop interfering with the countries trying to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump also hinted at a potential withdrawal of American military personnel from Italy and Spain, launching a scathing critique of both nations regarding their positions on the persisting conflict with Iran. The move further exacerbated the widening diplomatic chasm between Washington and its traditional European partners.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)