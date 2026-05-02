AI Pivot Sparks Mining Stocks Rally Relative To Bitcoin In 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Publicly traded crypto miners have defied broader market pressure in 2026, delivering meaningful gains as the sector broadens beyond pure mining into AI and high-performance computing (HPC). According to data from Bitcoinminingstock, all ten of the largest publicly traded mining stocks are positive for the year, with year-to-date gains ranging roughly from 5% to about 85%.

Leading the pack is TeraWulf, Inc., which is up about 85%, followed by Hut 8 Corp. at roughly 67% and Riot Platforms, Inc. around 46%. Other notable movers include Core Scientific, Inc., up about 40%, and Applied Digital Corporation, up about 37% for the year. At the lower end, Bitdeer Technologies Group has inched higher by around 5%, while American Bitcoin Corp.-a Trump -linked mining and treasury venture formed by Hut 8 and backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.-is down roughly 29%.

These gains come as Bitcoin (BTC ) itself has faced macro headwinds, continuing to trade lower on the year-roughly a 20% decline YTD-despite a recent 30-day climb of about 17%. The contrast underscores how miners are benefiting from strategic shifts in operation and the broader demand for compute infrastructure beyond pure coin mining.

Source data for the mining stock performance is provided by Bitcoinminingstock, with price context for BTC tracked by CoinGecko.

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All of the top publicly traded Bitcoin miners are up Year-to-Date, signaling a shift in profitability and strategy even as BTC weakens on the macro front. Several leading miners are expanding into AI and HPC data centers, seeking revenue diversification beyond traditional coin mining. Early-stage capacity and partnerships point to a broader trend of repurposing mining hardware for enterprise compute workloads, including GPUs for AI cloud services. Industry watchers highlight potential strategic pivots at large miners, with some evaluating or pursuing AI-centric campuses and joint ventures as a path to growth.

Key takeawaysMining becomes AI infrastructure: a new growth axis

Industry activity in early 2026 underscores a deliberate pivot from pure Bitcoin mining toward AI-centric data center operations. Riot Platforms ' latest quarterly results illustrate this shift in real time. The company reported $167.2 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, with its data center business contributing $33.2 million. That performance helped offset softness in core mining revenue, and CEO Jason Les described the quarter as an“inflection point,” signaling its transition toward a revenue-generating data center operator rather than a pure mining company. Riot's Q1 results illustrate the trend toward diversified compute offerings.

Core Scientific is pursuing a similar transformation, outlining plans to convert a Texas site into an AI-focused data center campus with up to 1.5 gigawatts of capacity, including around 1 gigawatt available for lease. The company intends to repurpose roughly 300 megawatts currently dedicated to Bitcoin mining for data center operations, signaling a shift in asset utilization as demand for GPU-based AI workloads grows. Core Scientific AI data center plans document this pivot.

HIVE Digital Technologies has also leaned into AI and HPC growth, recording a 219% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue as it builds out its AI compute capabilities and signs significant GPU-related contracts. The company secured a $30 million contract to deploy Nvidia GPUs for enterprise AI cloud customers, underscoring the sector's appetite for GPU-backed compute capacity. HIVE AI/HPC expansion details.

In parallel, MARA Holdings announced the acquisition of a 64% stake in Exaion, a French AI data center company, expanding its footprint within AI-focused infrastructure. The move aligns with the broader push by mining firms to monetize their hardware through data-center-scale AI workloads. MARA-Exaion deal coverage.

Signals of consolidation and strategic reorientation

A recent Bernstein note on IREN Limited - the largest publicly traded miner by market capitalization - pointed to the possibility of repurposing existing mining sites for GPU-centric workloads, potentially signaling a broader industry shift away from BTC mining in certain assets. The research outlines a pathway where some sites may sunset mining activities in favor of AI and cloud compute capacity, a development that would have profound implications for capacity planning, energy use, and capital allocation within the sector. Bernstein analysis discusses this potential pivot.

The broader price backdrop remains a critical backdrop to these shifts. While BTC has logged a notable dip year-to-date, the strength in diversified revenue streams from data centers and AI HPC workloads could insulate miners from pure price cycles. Investors are watching how quickly these new revenue engines scale and whether they dampen sensitivity to BTC's price moves over the coming quarters.

What this means for investors and the sector

For investors, the upward move in mining equities despite BTC's softness suggests that the earnings mix matters as much as, if not more than, the underlying cryptocurrency price. The transition from a commodity-like mining model to an integrated compute platform-where energy efficiency, capacity utilization, and contract-backed AI workloads drive revenue-could redefine the sector's risk-return profile. Companies are increasingly exporting Bitcoin-friendly infrastructure into enterprise-grade AI and HPC services, potentially broadening total addressable market and creating more resilient cash flows during crypto price downturns.

However, the transition is not without risk. The pace of AI demand realization, the ability to secure long-term leases for large-scale data centers, and the regulatory environment surrounding crypto mining and data-center operations will shape outcomes in the near term. Bernstein's note on IREN highlights one path of potential pivot, but actual execution will depend on competitive dynamics, energy prices, and access to reliable GPU supply chains. As miners test new business models, ongoing earnings clarity from management teams will be essential for investors weighing whether to treat these firms as traditional miners or diversified compute service providers.

Meanwhile, BTC's price trajectory will continue to interact with the sector's evolution. A sustained drag on headline prices could be offset by stronger data-center revenues and long-term GPU contracts, but a meaningful reversal in BTC could alter the calculus for capacity deployment and asset monetization. The coming quarters will be telling as miners publish updated results that reflect the degree to which AI and HPC ventures contribute to top-line growth and margin stability.

Readers should keep an eye on earnings updates from Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, HIVE Digital Technologies, and MARA, along with any new partnerships that expand GPU supply and enterprise AI deployments. The industry's tilt toward AI-driven revenue could reshape how investors evaluate risk, diversify exposure, and anticipate the next phase of growth beyond traditional Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin price context and the evolving AI/HPC strategy together will mark the near-term trajectory for publicly traded miners, and the next set of earnings calls should illuminate whether the sector's expansion into AI infrastructure translates into sustainable, value-adding growth.

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