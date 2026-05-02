Russian Forces Attack Eight Gas Stations In Kharkiv Over Past Several Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked eight gas stations in Kharkiv over the past several days, in what local officials say is an attempt to spread panic among residents.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv City Council reported this on Telegram.

"Over the past few days, the Russian aggressor has attacked eight gas stations in Kharkiv. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, these actions are aimed at creating panic among city residents," the statement said.

The mayor appealed to gas station owners to strengthen security and protection measures, warning that such attacks could continue.

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He also stressed that there is no panic or rush at fuel stations in the city despite the strikes.

Terekhov further reported that there were casualties as a result of today's hits on gas stations. In total, the enemy carried out seven strikes on the city during the day. Eleven people sought medical assistance, including victims with shrapnel wounds and acute stress reactions. In addition to gas stations, residential buildings and a car dealership were also damaged.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration