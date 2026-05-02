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Two Children Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Sumy Region

Two Children Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Sumy Region


2026-05-02 07:01:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two boys aged 10 and 11 were injured during a Russian drone attack in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Saturday.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram.

"Two teenagers were injured during an enemy UAV attack in the Sumy community. The boys, aged 10 and 11, were outside when the enemy attacked the city and sustained injuries during the interception of Russian drones," the statement said.

Read also: Russian forces attack Kharkiv with drones; three people injured

The official said that the injured children are currently in hospital, where doctors are providing necessary medical care. Their injuries are preliminarily assessed as light.

The regional administration also stressed that during air raid alerts, people should stay in safe locations.

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