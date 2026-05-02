War Update: 116 Clashes On Front Lines, Heaviest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 116 combat engagements have taken place between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops since the beginning of the day, with the heaviest fighting concentrated on the Pokrovsk axis.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00 on Saturday, May 2.

"Overall, 116 combat clashes have occurred since the start of the day. The enemy carried out 47 airstrikes, dropping 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,360 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,266 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops' positions," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 82 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems. Two assault attempts were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched five attacks near Starytsia and toward Lyman, Izbytske, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five assaults near Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks near Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice toward Malynivka and near Bondarne.

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In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched 16 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Zolotyi Kolodiaz. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 24 attacks, attempting to advance toward Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, and Molodetske.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 54 Russian troops were killed and 24 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 11 vehicles and one artillery system, damaged five vehicles, 90 enemy shelters, and three artillery systems, and destroyed or suppressed 239 UAVs of various types.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched four attacks toward Oleksandrohrad, Zlahoda, and near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 14 enemy attacks were recorded near Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne, Hirke, Tsvitkove, Myrne, and Varvarivka, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched two attacks near Stepove and Prymorske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces carried out three attacks toward Antonivka.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces