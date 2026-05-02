MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Matsato Chef Knife Specifications, Ice-Hardened Stainless Steel Blade, 6-Inch Beech Wood Handle Design, and 60-Day Return Policy Explained for 2026

Los Angeles, CA, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. See full terms and conditions at get-matsato. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Quick Overview

The Matsato Chef Knife is a premium stainless steel chef knife designed with inspiration from Japanese-style chef knife geometry, built for home cooks who want a single, well-made blade to handle everyday kitchen prep. The blade is engineered through an ice-hardening process intended to support edge retention. The handle is beech wood, finished with a textured grain surface designed to support a comfortable, stable grip. A precision laser-carved index finger hole is built to support added control during repetitive cutting tasks. Single-knife pricing on the Matsato Chef Knife official website starts at $72.25, with bundle options also available. Matsato offers a 60-day return window on unused product in original packaging.

View the current Matsato Chef Knife offer (official Matsato page)

Why Consumers Are Searching for Matsato Chef Knife Information in 2026

Searches such as "Matsato Chef Knife claims evaluated," "Matsato Chef Knife investigating," and "Matsato Chef Knife official website pricing" are part of a verification pattern common across the consumer kitchen knife category. Search terms such as "claims evaluated" and "investigating" reflect consumer research behavior around product specifications, pricing, return policies, and official website verification; they do not indicate any confirmed regulatory action or product safety finding.

Buyers entering these queries are generally comparing chef knife options, confirming blade and handle specifications, checking return windows, and verifying pricing on the brand's own checkout page rather than on third-party listings. The information that follows addresses each of those verification points using product details available directly from the official Matsato website.

View the current Matsato Chef Knife offer (official Matsato page)

Matsato Chef Knife Claims Evaluated: Verified Product Details vs. Marketing Language

Marketing across the consumer kitchen knife category often leans on subjective superlatives - sharpness descriptors, balance descriptors, and broad fit-for-every-cook framing. That kind of language is commonly used in consumer product marketing, which is why brands across nearly every consumer goods category use it. The trade-off is that subjective language can't be measured, compared, or verified by a careful buyer. Verifiable specifications can. Specs are the part of a product page that holds up under direct comparison with another knife, another return policy, or another price point.

For that reason, the breakdown below treats specifications as the primary point of reference, and treats marketing-style language as design intent rather than measurable fact.

Verified Matsato Chef Knife Specifications

The Matsato Chef Knife features the following verifiable specifications, all available on the official Matsato website:



Blade material: stainless steel blade construction

Blade hardening process: ice-hardening, with steel cooled below -148°F to form martensite

Blade length: 6 inches (15.5 cm)

Total length: 11 inches (28 cm), including handle

Handle material: beech wood with a textured grain surface

Control feature: precision laser-carved index finger hole

Design heritage: designed with inspiration from Japanese-style chef knife geometry, combined with modern manufacturing methods

Production process: 138-step design and quality process

Return window: 60 days from delivery on unused product in original packaging Warranty: covers manufacturing defects within 2 years of delivery

Marketing Language That Is Not Treated Here as a Factual Claim

Subjective superlative phrases appear in Matsato's marketing materials, as they do across most consumer kitchen knife brands. Those phrases are not treated here as objective product claims. The underlying design intent behind each marketing phrase is instead described in mechanism-forward terms below, in the sections covering blade construction and handle design.

View the current Matsato Chef Knife offer (official Matsato page)

Blade Construction and the Ice-Hardening Process

The Matsato Chef Knife blade uses stainless steel construction and is engineered through an ice-hardening process. During this process, the steel is cooled below -148°F. The cooling step is designed to form martensite, a hardened steel structure intended to support strength and wear resistance.

The blade is designed with a sharpened stainless steel edge for standard home kitchen prep - slicing, dicing, mincing, and chopping across vegetables, herbs, fruits, and proteins. The ice-hardening treatment is intended to support wear resistance and is engineered to support edge retention between sharpenings. It is also intended to support stability in use, with the hardening process designed to minimize residual stresses in the steel.

The precision laser-carved index finger hole is designed to support added grip control through the finger-hole design, particularly during repetitive cutting motions where hand position can drift over time.

Beech Wood Handle and Grip Design

The handle is constructed from beech wood - a natural hardwood selected for its density and grain structure. A textured grain surface is designed to support grip comfort and reduce slippage during use.

Beech is a widely used hardwood in kitchen tool construction because it is engineered to balance durability with a natural feel in the hand. The Matsato handle is shaped to support extended cutting sessions and is built to support balanced handling during routine cutting tasks, paired with the blade's weight distribution for the overall feel in motion.

Pricing and Bundle Details on the Official Website

Pricing shown on the official Matsato order page includes single-unit and bundle purchase options. Final pricing, applicable taxes, shipping fees, any discounts, and any import duties or VAT should be confirmed at checkout before purchase, based on the buyer's delivery location.

Displayed package totals on the Matsato Chef Knife official website are as follows:



1 knife: $72.25

2 knives: $144.50

3 knives: $216.75 4 knives: $289.00

Matsato also includes a free recipe book with each order placed through the official website. Promotional pricing and bundle availability are subject to change at the brand's discretion.

View the current Matsato Chef Knife offer (official Matsato page)

Shipping, Returns, and Refund Conditions

Matsato processes orders within 1 to 3 business days after payment is received. Once processed, orders ship via EMS, DHL, or similar courier services, with typical delivery in 4 to 14 business days depending on destination. A tracking number is sent by email once the order ships. Orders are fulfilled from Matsato's fulfillment centers, which include locations outside the customer's country in some cases. Shipping timelines may be affected by customs processing, transfers to local carriers, weather, or other unforeseen events.

Matsato offers a 60-day return window from the date of delivery. To start a return, customers contact Matsato support through the contact form at. Matsato support then issues a return merchandise authorization (RMA) code and a return address. Returns must be sent to the address provided by support - not to the company's office address - and must include the RMA code.

To qualify for a full refund, returned products must be unused, undamaged, and in their original packaging. If a returned item is in resaleable but used condition, Matsato reserves the right to apply a deduction reflecting any diminution in value. Refunds are processed within 14 days of Matsato receiving the returned product and are issued to the original payment method. Return shipping costs are the customer's responsibility, and original order shipping costs are non-refundable. If a free promotional item - such as the included recipe book - was part of the original order, it must be returned with the purchased product to qualify for a full refund.

Buyer Eligibility, Blade Length, and Local Knife Laws

The Matsato Chef Knife is sold to adults of legal age in their jurisdiction and is intended for personal home kitchen use only. The product is not designed for industrial, commercial, or professional kitchen environments. Matsato kitchen knives are not to be used by or given to children under any circumstances and should be stored out of children's reach.

The Matsato Chef Knife has a blade length of 6 inches (15.5 cm) and a total length of 11 inches (28 cm), including the handle. Knife import and possession laws vary by country, state, and municipality. Buyers should confirm that local laws allow the receipt of knives with these dimensions by mail before placing an order. This applies in particular to international buyers and to buyers in U.S. jurisdictions with city- or state-level blade length restrictions.

Who the Matsato Chef Knife Is Intended For

The Matsato Chef Knife is designed for the home cook who wants a single, well-built chef knife to cover everyday prep - not a full block of specialized blades. The 6-inch blade length sits in a useful middle range: large enough for most chopping and slicing, compact enough to stay maneuverable on a standard cutting board.

The combination of stainless steel construction and the ice-hardening process is engineered for a buyer who values lower-maintenance care over the higher upkeep some carbon-steel knives require. The textured beech wood handle is designed to suit longer prep sessions where grip comfort matters. The finger-hole control feature is built for cooks who do a lot of repetitive prep work and want a more anchored hand position.

It is not designed as a professional kitchen tool, a butchery knife, or a heavy-duty industrial blade. Matsato sells the product for personal use only, and resale for commercial purposes is restricted under the brand's terms of service.

Where to Buy the Matsato Chef Knife and How to Verify the Official Website

The Matsato Chef Knife is sold through the official Matsato website at The official website is the source of record for current Matsato Chef Knife pricing, bundle availability, the included free recipe book promotion, and the brand's 60-day return policy. Final pricing, applicable taxes, shipping fees, and any import duties or VAT are calculated and displayed at checkout based on the buyer's delivery location.

Buyers verifying the official Matsato website can confirm the URL the brand name and operating company on the terms of service page (UAB Convenity, Lithuania), and the customer support contact details - including the U.S. phone number, U.K. phone number, Germany phone number, and the support email address.... Pricing, return terms, and warranty conditions referenced anywhere outside the official Matsato website should be reconfirmed against the brand's own checkout page before any order is placed.

Customer Review Note

Customer review content appears on the Matsato website. Ratings reflect brand-reported customer data. Individual experiences and results vary. Performance with any kitchen knife depends on use, care, sharpening practices, cutting board surface, and the specific kitchen application - and results vary on those factors regardless of brand. Buyers researching the Matsato Chef Knife are encouraged to review the specifications, return policy, and pricing details directly on the official website before deciding whether the product is a fit for their kitchen.

Contact Information

Matsato customer support is available through the following channels:



Email:...

Contact Form:

U.S. Phone: +1 (434) 425-7300

U.K. Phone: +44 208 089 1401 Germany Phone: +49 800 400 9820

Matsato is a brand operated by UAB Convenity, Gedimino St. 45-7, LT-44239 Kaunas, Lithuania (Company reg. no.: 306178201). Returns must be sent to the fulfillment center address provided by Matsato customer support - not to the company office address.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Matsato Chef Knife designed for?

The Matsato Chef Knife is designed for personal home kitchen use. It is built to handle everyday chef knife tasks - slicing, dicing, mincing, and chopping vegetables, herbs, fruits, and proteins. It is not designed for industrial, commercial, or professional kitchen environments.

What are the Matsato Chef Knife specifications?

The Matsato Chef Knife has a blade length of 6 inches (15.5 cm) and a total length of 11 inches (28 cm), including the handle. The blade is stainless steel, engineered through an ice-hardening process, and the handle is beech wood with a textured grain surface.

Is the Matsato Chef Knife a professional kitchen knife?

No. The Matsato Chef Knife is sold for personal home kitchen use only. It is not designed for professional, industrial, or commercial kitchen environments, and resale for commercial purposes is restricted under the brand's terms of service.

Is the Matsato Chef Knife sold on third-party marketplaces?

The Matsato Chef Knife is sold through the official Matsato website at The official website is the source of record for current pricing, bundle availability, the included free recipe book promotion, and the brand's 60-day return policy. Buyers should confirm the URL, contact details, and pricing on the official Matsato website before placing an order.

What is ice-hardening, and how is it used in the Matsato blade?

Ice-hardening is a process in which the steel is cooled below -148°F. The cooling step is designed to form martensite, a hardened steel structure engineered to support strength, wear resistance, and edge retention. In the Matsato Chef Knife, the ice-hardening treatment is intended to support edge retention between sharpenings.

What is the Matsato Chef Knife handle made of?

The handle is constructed from beech wood - a natural hardwood - with a textured grain surface designed to support grip comfort during use.

What is the Matsato return policy?

Matsato offers a 60-day return window from the date of delivery. Returned products must be unused, undamaged, and in their original packaging. Customers must contact Matsato support to receive a return merchandise authorization (RMA) code and the correct return address. Return shipping costs are the customer's responsibility, and original shipping fees are non-refundable.

How long does Matsato shipping take?

Orders are processed within 1 to 3 business days. Once shipped, delivery typically takes 4 to 14 business days depending on the destination. A tracking number is sent by email once the order ships.

Does Matsato ship internationally?

Yes. The Matsato Chef Knife is available for international purchase through the official website. International buyers are responsible for any import duties, sales tax, or VAT applicable in their country of residence. Buyers should also confirm that local laws permit receipt of a 6-inch blade by mail before placing an order.

Where is Matsato based?

Matsato is operated by UAB Convenity, a company registered in Lithuania. Orders are fulfilled from Matsato's fulfillment centers, which include locations outside the customer's country in some cases.

Summary

The Matsato Chef Knife is a stainless steel chef knife for home kitchen use, designed with inspiration from Japanese-style chef knife geometry, built around an ice-hardened blade, a textured beech wood handle, and a precision laser-carved finger hole designed to support grip control. The blade measures 6 inches with a total length of 11 inches. The knife is sold for personal home kitchen use through the official Matsato website at Matsato Chef Knife pricing starts at $72.25 for a single unit, with bundle pricing available on the order page. Matsato offers a 60-day return window on unused product in original packaging, with international shipping in 4 to 14 business days after a 1 to 3 business day processing period. Customer support is available by email at..., by U.S. phone at +1 (434) 425-7300, and through the official contact form. Buyers should confirm local laws permit receipt of a 6-inch blade by mail before ordering.

View the current Matsato Chef Knife offer (official Matsato page)

Additional Matsato Coverage

Matsato has been featured in prior coverage across financial and product-focused publications. Additional Matsato Chef Knife information is available in the following resource:

Matsato Knife Under Review

Disclaimers

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with the Matsato Chef Knife may vary based on use, care, sharpening practices, and intended kitchen application. Performance characteristics described reflect product design specifications and are not a guarantee of individual outcomes.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing referenced in this content reflects the pricing displayed on the official Matsato website at the time of publication and is subject to change without notice. Final pricing, applicable taxes, shipping fees, and any import duties or VAT will be calculated and displayed at checkout based on the buyer's location. Promotional pricing and bundle discounts are available only through the official Matsato website and may be modified or discontinued at the brand's discretion.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented in this review. All opinions and descriptions are based on publicly available details and are intended to help readers make informed decisions.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Matsato. See full terms and conditions at

CONTACT: Email:... Contact Form: U.S. Phone: +1 (434) 425-7300 U.K. Phone: +44 208 089 1401 Germany Phone: +49 800 400 9820