Thinkcarebelieve: Week 67 Of The Trump 2.0 Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Week 67 of the Trump Administration literally had a shocking start as another would-be assassin was stopped. By God's Amazing Grace, our good President was saved again.

Washington, DC, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in the 6 7 h Week of the Trump Administration's second term in office, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at:





This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) Why it is more important than ever that we do not normalize assassination attempts on the President.

2) Why the Golden Dome is needed for unprecedented reasons.

3) What steps the Department of War took this week on the advancement of its AI use.

4) What was uncovered in the Clinton Docs Declass this week.

5) How are SNAP recipients able to buy luxury cars like Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Porsches, Alfa Romeos, Land Rovers, Ferraris, Bentleys and Teslas... and how is the Trump Administration cracking down on it?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:



The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:



How President Trump Helped Real People:

###

CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL:... WEB: thinkcarebelieve