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The Black Powder Festival Announces Premium Winter Lifestyle Experience In Park City, Powered By Slopesync
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Black Powder Festival (BPF) has announced a new premium winter lifestyle experience in Park City, bringing together skiing, snowboarding, culture and elevated social experiences in a curated multi-day destination setting.
Created by the team behind The Black Powder Movement, The Black Powder Festival is designed for adults seeking a culturally rich winter getaway that combines mountain recreation, curated nightlife, luxury resort energy and authentic community connection.
“The Black Powder Festival was created to offer something different-an experience that blends winter sports, culture and refined social energy in a way that feels both authentic and elevated,” said D. Lewis, aka Ms. Black Powder and Co-Founder of The Black Powder Festival.
The festival will feature a mix of daytime mountain activities and signature evening experiences, including live entertainment, themed social events and curated gatherings designed to create a premium, memorable attendee experience.
Powering the event is SlopeSync, an integrated platform developed by the same founding team. SlopeSync supports event operations while enabling a more modern, streamlined approach to managing and delivering live experiences.
By combining destination appeal, cultural relevance and thoughtfully curated programming, The Black Powder Festival represents a fresh approach to the winter lifestyle experience.
Additional details, including event schedule, ticketing and partner announcements, will be released in the coming months.
About Black Powder Festival
The Black Powder Festival is a premium winter lifestyle experience that brings together skiing, snowboarding and elevated social experiences in a curated destination environment. Created by the team behind The Black Powder Movement, the festival is designed for a diverse and culturally connected audience seeking memorable on-mountain and off-mountain experiences.
Created by the team behind The Black Powder Movement, The Black Powder Festival is designed for adults seeking a culturally rich winter getaway that combines mountain recreation, curated nightlife, luxury resort energy and authentic community connection.
“The Black Powder Festival was created to offer something different-an experience that blends winter sports, culture and refined social energy in a way that feels both authentic and elevated,” said D. Lewis, aka Ms. Black Powder and Co-Founder of The Black Powder Festival.
The festival will feature a mix of daytime mountain activities and signature evening experiences, including live entertainment, themed social events and curated gatherings designed to create a premium, memorable attendee experience.
Powering the event is SlopeSync, an integrated platform developed by the same founding team. SlopeSync supports event operations while enabling a more modern, streamlined approach to managing and delivering live experiences.
By combining destination appeal, cultural relevance and thoughtfully curated programming, The Black Powder Festival represents a fresh approach to the winter lifestyle experience.
Additional details, including event schedule, ticketing and partner announcements, will be released in the coming months.
About Black Powder Festival
The Black Powder Festival is a premium winter lifestyle experience that brings together skiing, snowboarding and elevated social experiences in a curated destination environment. Created by the team behind The Black Powder Movement, the festival is designed for a diverse and culturally connected audience seeking memorable on-mountain and off-mountain experiences.
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