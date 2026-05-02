Latin American Pulse For Friday, May 2, 2026

The Big Picture: Today's Latin American Pulse opens the post-Copom, post-Mercosul-EU, post-Workers' Day era with a production record that crystallises why Brazil is the hemisphere's anchor economy during the Iran war. Petrobras reported Q1 2026 production of 3.23 million barrels of oil equivalent per day - a 16.1% year-on-year surge that includes a single-day record of 1.037 million barrels at the Búzios pre-salt field. The number arrives the day after the Mercosul-EU deal entered force, two days after the Copom cut the Selic to 14.50%, and against the backdrop of Brent trading above $110. Brazil's oil machine is running at its highest capacity in history at the moment when global supply is most constrained. This is part of The Rio Times ' comprehensive coverage of Latin American financial markets and economic developments.

But the hemisphere's security and fiscal crises are deepening at equal velocity. Ecuador's President Noboa signed Decree 370 imposing a nightly curfew across nine provinces from May 3 to 18 - covering Quito and Guayaquil, the country's two largest cities - after 2,509 homicides in the first four months of 2026, with Guayas province alone accounting for 43.8% of all killings. The curfew begins the day after Ecuador's 100% tariffs on Colombian goods took effect, with Colombia responding through "smart tariffs" of 35%, 50%, and 75% on 191 Ecuadorian products - as our Ecuador-Colombia crisis guide has been tracking since January.

In Brasília, two announcements define the fiscal-political tension. President Lula used a national TV address on April 30 to announce "Desenrola Brasil" - a debt relief programme launching Monday with up to 90% discounts on overdue debts and a 1.99% monthly interest cap, plus FGTS withdrawals of up to 20%. Hours earlier, the government published March's nominal fiscal deficit at R$199.6 billion - the worst monthly figure since the COVID pandemic. The juxtaposition - record fiscal deterioration followed by a new spending programme - captures the structural tension between Lula's social agenda and the BCB's inflation-fighting credibility. Meanwhile, SOUTHCOM Commander General Francis Donovan arrived in Caracas for the first US military visit since Maduro's capture, and new data confirmed that China has overtaken the United States as Argentina's largest trade partner - despite Milei's explicit pro-Washington alignment.

-Petrobras delivered its strongest quarterly production in history: 3.23 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1 2026, a 16.1% increase year-on-year and 3.7% above Q4 2025. The headline within the headline is Búzios - the pre-salt mega-field in the Santos Basin - which hit a single-day production record of 1.037 million barrels of oil. Pre-salt output now exceeds 70% of total production, with Tupi, Mero, and Sépia also contributing to the surge. The production report - released after B3's close on Thursday ahead of the Dia do Trabalho holiday - sets the stage for the Q1 financial results on May 11, where revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow will reflect both the elevated volumes and the Brent price environment above $110. The R$41.2 billion dividend distribution has already passed its ex-date. For the broader Brazilian economy, Petrobras' record production is the single largest contributor to BTG's revised $90 billion trade surplus forecast and the Copom's ability to cut the Selic despite IPCA above the target ceiling. As we reported on Q1 agribusiness, Brazil's commodity exports to China nearly doubled - and Petrobras' crude is the largest component of that flow.

May 11: Q1 financial results. Búzios ramp to 1.1M bpd steady-state. Serra Sul +20 capex implications. Brent trajectory under UAE-OPEC exit. Petrobras-Pemex Gulf of Mexico cooperation. June Copom - does production record change inflation calculus?

OUTLOOK: BULLISH



- The curfew: President Noboa signed Decree 370 on April 28, imposing a nightly curfew from 23:00 to 05:00 across nine of Ecuador's 24 provinces - including Pichincha (Quito) and Guayas (Guayaquil) - plus four additional cantones. The measure takes effect Sunday May 3 and runs through May 18. The justification is staggering: 2,509 homicides in just four months, with Guayas province accounting for 43.8% of all killings (1,098 dead). Between April 1 and 20 alone, 231 criminal incidents were recorded in the affected zones, 95 of them during the curfew hours, with 76 intentional homicides and 594 ballistic evidence traces recovered. This is Ecuador's second curfew of 2026 - the March curfew in four provinces failed to structurally neutralise criminal networks, which simply relocated to uncovered areas. The Chamber of Commerce of Guayaquil warned that 73% of businesses with night operations report a 40% revenue drop during curfew periods. - The trade war escalates: The curfew arrives simultaneously with the escalation of the Ecuador-Colombia trade war to its most extreme level. Ecuador's 100% tariffs on all Colombian imports took effect May 1. Colombia responded Thursday with Decree 0455, imposing "smart tariffs" of 35%, 50%, and 75% on 191 Ecuadorian products - calibrated by domestic production capacity rather than blanket retaliation. Petro accused Noboa of "delivering the border to the mafia" in the ongoing diplomatic crisis. The bilateral trade corridor - worth approximately $3 billion annually - is now functionally closed at tariff-prohibitive rates, with businesses on both sides of the border reporting supply-chain disruptions, job losses, and price increases.

May 3: Curfew begins - compliance and enforcement. May 18: Curfew expires. Homicide trajectory. Night-economy revenue impact. Colombia May 31 election - Petro-Noboa dynamic. CAN mediation status. Ecuador IMF disbursement. Noboa August China visit.

RISK: CRITICAL

-President Lula used a national television address on the eve of Workers' Day to announce "Desenrola Brasil" - a consumer debt relief programme that launches Monday, May 4. The programme offers up to 90% discounts on overdue debts through a digital platform operated by Caixa, Banco do Brasil, and Serasa, with a monthly interest rate cap of 1.99%. Workers will be able to withdraw up to 20% of their FGTS balance to settle debts or make purchases. The programme targets the estimated 70+ million Brazilians with negative credit records - approximately one-third of the adult population. Lula framed the announcement as the government "returning to put money in the pockets of those who need it most." The political timing is deliberate: two days after the Copom cut the Selic to 14.50% (easing the cost of credit), on the eve of Workers' Day (maximum political visibility), and with Flávio leading 46-45 in October polls. The fiscal tension is equally deliberate: the government published March's R$199.6 billion nominal deficit the same day - a figure that undermines the fiscal-responsibility narrative the BCB needs to continue cutting.

OUTLOOK: WATCH

-Brazil's nominal fiscal deficit reached R$199.6 billion in March 2026 - the worst single-month figure since the COVID pandemic emergency spending of 2020. The BCB data reveals the structural cost of maintaining elevated interest rates: with the Selic at 14.50% (even after the cut), interest payments on the public debt are consuming an ever-larger share of government revenue. Net public debt is approaching 65% of GDP. The March figure arrives at the worst possible moment for the government's fiscal credibility: two days after the Copom cut rates while acknowledging inflation expectations above the target ceiling, and one day before Lula announced a new consumer debt relief programme that adds fiscal pressure. Finance Minister Haddad insisted the deficit remains "within the arcabouço fiscal framework" - the spending-cap mechanism that is supposed to guarantee primary balance convergence. But the combination of the Minha Casa Minha Vida expansion, the Desenrola programme, elevated defence spending, and the Pré-Sal Social Fund allocations is testing the framework's credibility. The June Copom meeting will assess whether fiscal slippage has become a structural inflation risk.

RISK: ELEVATED

-General Francis Donovan, commander of US Southern Command, arrived in Caracas on Wednesday to "evaluate the security situation" with Delcy Rodríguez's interim government - the first visit by a US military commander since Operation Determinación Absoluta removed Maduro in January. The visit coincides with the arrival of the USS Nimitz carrier strike group in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility for the Southern Seas 2026 exercise - restoring carrier-level naval presence in the hemisphere for the first time since the Ford group rotated to the Middle East. As our Defense Monitor reported, Venezuela's air force has begun reactivating its F-16 fleet rather than its Russian-supplied Su-30s - a deliberate signal that the post-Maduro military is investing in Western airframes. The Costs of War Project estimated that Operation Southern Spear and Operation Absolute Resolve cost at least $4.7 billion through March 2026. Donovan's Caracas visit, combined with the dual oil audit system and the new US chargé d'affaires Oliver Blanco, signals that Washington's post-Maduro architecture in Venezuela is transitioning from military occupation to institutional integration.

OUTLOOK: WATCH

-CNN en Español reported what trade data had been signalling for months: China has overtaken the United States as Argentina's largest commercial partner - a development that inverts the political narrative of the Milei presidency. Despite attending Trump's Mar-a-Lago "Shield of the Americas" summit, signing protocols to exclude Chinese companies from Argentine ports, 5G networks, and lithium concessions, and positioning Argentina as "Washington's primary partner in South America," Milei cannot override the gravitational pull of $518 billion in annual China-LATAM trade. Chinese demand for Argentine lithium, soy, beef, and mining products exceeds anything the US market offers at comparable scale. The data confirms a pattern visible across the hemisphere: political alignment with Washington and commercial dependence on Beijing are not contradictory - they are simultaneous. As Bloomberg Línea noted, the Mercosul-EU deal that entered force yesterday "can double Argentina's exports and investment" - but the largest single-country trade partner is now Beijing, not Washington or Brussels. Paraguay's defiance of China - President Peña visiting Taiwan this month - makes the Asunción-Buenos Aires contrast particularly stark: one recognises Taipei and routes its soy through intermediaries; the other aligns with Trump and trades with Beijing anyway.

OUTLOOK: WATCH