Ibovespa Enters May After April's ATH-To-Crash-To-Save Round Trip

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief · Brazil Saturday, May 2, 2026 · Weekend wrap: April closed, B3 reopens Monday May 4 The Big Three 1. The Ibovespa enters May at 187,317.64 - sitting exactly on the Kijun/Tenkan at 187,197, 121 points above the most important technical level in the chart - after April's extraordinary 7% round trip from ATH to crash to recovery. April closed at −0.08% (the second negative month of 2026, scoring the year at two positive, two negative). The month saw 198,657 (ATH) → 184,504 (worst crash of the war) → 187,318 (Kijun reclaim) in sixteen sessions. The Kijun is the pivot: above it, May targets 190K. Below it, 183,794 returns. The MACD histogram at −1,394 is still deeply negative but the MACD lines are converging - a bullish crossover could form within 3–5 sessions if the index holds above the Kijun. 2. The dollar closed April at R$4.952 - the lowest in over two years - falling nearly 1% on the last session as the Copom's 14.50% rate and DXY collapse converged to strengthen the real. April's dollar performance (from R$5.03 to R$4.95, roughly −1.5%) was the best monthly FX move of 2026. The carry-trade differential remains extraordinary: 14.50% Selic vs 3.75% Fed Funds = 1,075bp spread, the widest in the G20. Banks revised Selic terminal upward: SulAmérica to 14.00%, Itaú to 13.25%, Goldman sees upside risk. Higher-for-longer Selic = stronger real = disinflationary anchor. The DI futures curve fell across all maturities on Thursday, signaling the bond market believes the cutting cycle is intact even with IPCA above ceiling. The dollar at R$4.95 entering May is the structural bull case for Brazilian assets. 3. Oil reversed from $126.41 (four-year high) to $105 in two sessions - the most dramatic energy collapse since the ceasefire - as Trump's war-escalation panic failed to sustain and profit-taking overwhelmed the bid. The $21 reversal is the oil market's exhaustion signal: the war premium that pushed Brent from $99 (April 1) to $126 (April 29 intraday) overshot, and the snap-back to $105 reopens the Copom's cutting path. For May, oil is the variable: below $100, the non-oil Ibovespa rallies, the Copom's June cut is a 25bp lock, and the dollar tests R$4.90. Above $110, the correction extends, IPCA de-anchors further, and the Kijun breaks again. The IGP-M surged 2.73% in April (highest in 5 years), confirming the oil shock's pass-through into wholesale prices. The Mercosul-EU deal accelerated as Merz told Lula he wants ratification "as fast as possible." Sheinbaum expects a Pemex-Petrobras partnership. 01 April Scorecard

Indicator April Close April Change Ibovespa 187,317.64 −0.08% (ATH → crash → save) USD/BRL R$4.952 ~−1.5% · TWO-YEAR LOW Selic 14.50% cut 25bp · terminal 13.25–14.00% BCB IPCA 2026 4.6% above 4.5% ceiling Focus IPCA 2026 4.9% 7 weeks rising Brent $105 (via $126) $99 → $126 → $105 IGP-M (April) +2.73% highest in 5 years YTD +16.25% was +21.72% mid-April Vale Q1 lucro $1.9B (+36%) below expectations

02 The Month That Went From ATH to −0.08%

Today's Ibovespa today report is a May opening wrap as B3 reopens Monday after the May Day holiday. April was the most volatile month since the war began on February 28. The index hit an all-time high of 198,657 on April 14, fueled by an 11-session winning streak and R$68 billion in foreign inflows. Then it corrected 7% over six sessions to 184,504 - the worst crash day of the war (−2.05% on April 29). Then it bounced 1.39% on the final day to close at 187,318, saving April from a formally negative close. This is The Rio Times' continuing daily coverage of Brazil's stock market and the broader Latin American financial markets.

The correction was driven by three forces: oil surging from $99 to $126 (war premium rebuilding as Iran refused to negotiate missiles), IPCA expectations de-anchoring (Focus rising seven consecutive weeks to 4.9%), and post-ATH profit-taking by the same foreign investors who drove the rally. The bounce was driven by three counter-forces: the Copom's 25bp cut removing worst-case fear, oil reversing from $126 to $105, and the S&P rallying 1% on Mag 7 earnings. The Kijun at 187,197 - the technical pivot - held by 40 points, broke by 2,693 points, and was reclaimed by 121 points, all within eight sessions. April's net result: −0.08%. The journey: ATH → crash → save. The lesson: the structural thesis holds but the momentum thesis broke.

03 Dollar - R$4.95, the Anchor That Held Everything Together

From the chart: The last candle shows the April 30 close at R$4.9547 (chart) / R$4.952 (venda). RSI at 36.68 (signal: 33.97) - oversold. MACD at 0.0030. The dollar's downtrend from R$5.80 (March peak) to R$4.95 (April close) is the most powerful FX move in the G20 this year. The structural drivers: 14.50% Selic (1,075bp over Fed Funds), R$68B+ in foreign inflows, Brazil as net oil exporter benefiting from high crude, DXY at 98 (weakest since early 2024), and record soy exports. The real's strength through a 7% equity correction and $126 oil is the data point that says the thesis isn't broken. May's FX question: does the dollar test R$4.90 (oil drops below $100) or R$5.05 (oil resurges above $110)?

04 Technical Analysis - Ibovespa Daily

From the chart: Last candle (April 30): O:184,758.66, H:187,920.77, L:184,758.66, C:187,317.64 (+2,567.22, +1.39%). Green candle with O = L - the most bullish structure since the ATH. RSI at 58.79 (signal: 44.99) - the signal is rising toward the main line, potential bullish crossover forming. MACD at 1,993.92 (signal: 600.26, histogram: −1,393.66) - deeply negative but converging. The 200-day SMA at 160,789.62 sits 16.5% below. Key levels: 190,794 / 190,610 (first resistance) → 189,635 → 187,318 (close) → 187,197 (KIJUN - the pivot) → 183,794 (if Kijun fails). The Kijun at 187,197 is the line that defines May: hold it and the ATH path reopens; lose it and the correction extends.

05 May Outlook

May opens with the Ibovespa at the Kijun, the dollar at a two-year low, the Selic at 14.50%, oil at $105 (down from $126), and an earnings calendar that includes Itaú/Bradesco (May 5) and Petrobras (May 11). The macro variables for May: oil direction (below $100 = bullish, above $110 = bearish), ceasefire progress (Witkoff-Kushner talks, Islamabad accord prospects), earnings quality (bank results will set the tone for domestic confidence), and the global rate environment (ECB may raise, Fed held but transition to Warsh adds uncertainty, BOJ continues YCC).

The IGP-M at +2.73% (highest in 5 years) flags oil-shock pass-through into wholesale prices - but the IPCA (retail inflation) is what the Copom targets, and the dollar at R$4.95 provides a disinflationary offset. The Mercosul-EU acceleration (Merz pushing ratification) and the Pemex-Petrobras partnership talks add structural positive catalysts. Desemprego is expected to rise to 5.6% (from 5.1%) as the oil shock moderates growth - a negative for consumer stocks but potentially dovish for the Copom by softening demand-driven inflation.

Key dates: Monday May 4 - B3 reopens. May 5 - Itaú/Bradesco Q1. May 11 - Petrobras Q1. June 17–18 - next Copom. Ongoing - Witkoff-Kushner talks, oil stabilization, CLARITY Act hearing, Mercosul-EU ratification.

06 Verdict

April was the month that tested every assumption and confirmed one: the dollar is the anchor. The Ibovespa can hit an ATH, crash 7%, and recover - and the real keeps strengthening. R$4.95 through $126 oil, above-ceiling inflation, and the worst equity crash of the war is the most powerful structural signal in Brazilian markets. The carry trade holds. The foreign inflows hold. The net-oil-exporter benefit holds. The DXY collapse holds. Everything that matters for the real is still working.

Bias: Neutral at the pivot - the Kijun decides May's direction, the dollar decides May's magnitude. Hold the Kijun at 187,197 and the MACD converges toward a bullish crossover within 3–5 sessions, targeting 190K and then the $79.5K BTC equivalent - the cloud top at ~190,800. Lose the Kijun and 183,794 comes into view. Oil below $100 is the catalyst for a recovery rally. Oil above $110 extends the correction. Bank earnings on May 5 (Itaú/Bradesco) set the corporate tone. Petrobras on May 11 determines the energy thesis. The next Copom is June 17–18 - seven weeks away. May begins at the pivot, with the strongest real in two years. The structural thesis is intact. The momentum thesis needs one more green day to confirm the reversal. Monday answers.

Related coverage:

April crash: Ibovespa Crashes 2% to 184,750 - Worst Session of the War

The bounce: Ibovespa Bounces 1.39% as Dollar Hits Two-Year Low

Kijun test: Ibovespa Tests 187,237 - 40 Points From the Kijun

Investing guide: Investing in Brazil 2026: B3, Selic, Real Estate and Risks

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Published by The Rio Times.