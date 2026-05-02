Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Saturday, May 2, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk SHAKIRA at Copacabana - "Todo Mundo no Rio" · ~2 million expected · DJ Vintage Culture 17h45 · DJ Maz 19h–20h30 · Shakira 21h45 · After Papatinho + Melody from 0h15 · 1,500 m2 stage · 7,927 security agents · MetrôRio Siqueira Campos main entry / Cardeal Arcoverde desembarque only · Av. Atlântica vehicle-closed from 0h · Massacration "20 Years Tour" at Circo Voador 8 pm · Lapa full peak · Pedra do Sal samba 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Tonight is the largest Rio de Janeiro nightlife event of 2026 so far - and the entire city has reorganised itself around it.headlines the third edition of theseries at, with approximatelyexpected and an estimatedeconomic impact for the carioca economy, according to the Prefeitura. The stage - at 1,500 m2 the largest of Shakira's career - sits in front of the Copacabana Palace. The programming begins with, then, with. After her set, ancloses the night, with a final drone performance. The operational lockdown is comprehensive: Av. Atlântica vehicle-closed from; total Copacabana vehicle restriction from; buses and taxis cut at 22h; traffic only releases at; Av. Atlântica only releasesis the main arrival station;opens for desembarque only in limited hours; all stations stay open after midnight for desembarque do público do show until 7h Sunday.runs special schedule.deployed (city + state combined), 3 medical posts on the orla from 17h with 36 leitos.. For those skipping the megashow,runs at full Saturday peak: Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato, Rio Scenarium feijoada and night programme.at(doors 8 pm) with the "20 Years Tour" album-revisit show.Saturday roda from 6 pm.Saturday Feijoada Raiz 14h–17h - but the venue sits at Av. Atlântica 1910, inside the Shakira perimeter. Hot dry Saturday - 30 °C, 10 % rain. 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan Shakira - "Todo Mundo no Rio" at Copacabana Shakira 21h45 · Free · ~2M expected Largest show of Shakira's career on a 1,500 m2 stage in front of Copacabana Palace. Vintage Culture 17h45, DJ Maz 19h–20h30, Shakira 21h45, Papatinho + Melody from 0h15. R$800M economic impact estimate. Praia de Copacabana - Av. Atlântica. Massacration - 20 Years Tour at Circo Voador Doors 8 pm · From R$90 meia "Gates of Metal Fried Chicken of Death" album played in full. Detonator (Bruno Sutter), Metal Avenger, Headmaster, Redhead Hammet, Jimmy The Hammer. The Lapa heavy metal alternative to Shakira. R. dos Arcos s/n - Lapa. Eventim. 18+. Rio Scenarium - Saturday Feijoada + Night Feijoada 12h–18h · Night to 02h Day: Nando do Cavaco feijoada 13h–17h. Night: DJ Gustavo Jr. from 20h, "Essas Mulheres" 20h30–23h, Grupo MVÚKA closing 23h30–01h30. R. do Lavradio, 20 - Lapa. Sympla. Pedra do Sal - Saturday Roda From 6 pm · Free The Saúde open-air roda continues the Fri–Mon run. Free, the cobblestones at Largo João da Baiana, the second-easiest night to grab space. Smaller crowd than Monday. R. Argemiro Bulcão - Saúde. Carioca da Gema - Saturday Lapa Peak 8:30 pm–2:30 am The casarão at the loudest Saturday peak. The Mem de Sá institution at 25 years, the back-bar position the strategic spot. Smaller crowd if Shakira pulls Zona Sul, the room still full. Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - Lapa. 03 Full Rundown Shakira at Copacabana - "Todo Mundo no Rio" 2026 Copacabana · Free · ~2M Expected · Largest of Career

The third edition of the " Todo Mundo no Rio " project, after Madonna's Celebration Tour in 2024 and Lady Gaga in 2025, brings Shakira to Praia de Copacabana for what the artist's team has stated will be the largest show of her career. The stage measures 1,500 m2, in front of the Copacabana Palace. The official Riotur and Prefeitura estimates: ~ 2 million attendees, ~ R$800 million economic impact for the carioca economy in the Secretaria Municipal de Desenvolvimento Econômico's modelling. The series, produced by Bonus Track with sustainability oversight from IS, is now in the city's official calendar with editions guaranteed through 2028. Programme: DJ Vintage Culture opens at 17h45; DJ Maz follows from 19h to 20h30; Shakira on stage at 21h45; an after with Papatinho + Melody from 0h15 (Papatinho has an official Shakira remix); the night closes with a drone performance. Security: 7,927 agents combined city and state - including 3,700 PMs on foot and horse, 101 viaturas, 60 motos, drones (6 with facial recognition), helicopters; 400 SEOP agents day-of; 18 entry checkpoints from 8h Saturday with mobile gates, facial recognition, and metal detectors. Health: 3 medical posts on Av. Atlântica from 17h Saturday - at the corner with Av. Princesa Isabel, Praça do Lido, and at R. República do Peru - with 36 leitos (6 advanced life support) and 45 hydration chairs. Cleanup: 2,000 garis from Comlurb, the largest cleanup operation ever for a Copacabana event, surpassing Lady Gaga 2025. Prohibited: glass bottles, illegal beverages.

Sat May 2 · Vintage Culture 17h45 · DJ Maz 19h · Shakira 21h45 · After Papatinho + Melody 0h15 · Free · Praia de Copacabana - Av. Atlântica frente Hotel Copa Palace Circo Voador - Massacration "20 Years Tour" Lapa · Heavy Metal · Comedy-Rock · Eventim · 18+

The Lapa alternative to the Copacabana megashow. Massacration - the satirical heavy-metal supergroup created in 2002 within the Hermes e Renato television comedy programme - celebrates 20 years of its debut album "Gates of Metal Fried Chicken of Death" (2005), which is being played in full tonight. The lineup: Detonator (Bruno Sutter, vocals), Metal Avenger (Marco Antônio Alves, bass), Headmaster (Adriano Pereira, guitarra base), Redhead Hammet (Franco Fanti, guitarra solo), Jimmy The Hammer (Felipe Torres, drums). The catalogue: "Metal Is The Law," "Evil Papagali," "Metal Bucetation," and other tracks that started as parody but became cult anthems for a generation that lived between MTV Brasil and the independent festival scene. The show alternates intense musical performance with comedic interventions - a particular Brazilian formula of catharsis and irony. Doors at 8 pm. Tickets from R$90 (meia) / R$180 (inteira), 18+ (14-17 with parents).

Sat May 2 · Doors 8 pm · From R$90 meia / R$180 inteira · R. dos Arcos s/n - Lapa · Metro Cinelândia · Eventim Rio Scenarium - Feijoada Raiz + Saturday Night Lapa · Samba · Three Floors · Sympla

The casarão's full Saturday - split between the day feijoada and the night programme. Day: house opens at 12h, Nando do Cavaco performs three one-hour sets between 13h and 17h, anchoring the traditional Lavradio Saturday feijoada. Night: DJ Gustavo Jr. opens the floor from 20h with set interventions and the closing music; the main stage hosts the show "Essas Mulheres" from 20h30 to 23h; the night closes with Grupo MVÚKA from 23h30 to 01h30. Three floors at full Saturday capacity, the casarão voted by The Guardian as one of the 10 best bars in the world.

Sat 12h–01h30 · Feijoada with Nando do Cavaco 13h–17h · Night programme 20h–01h30 · R. do Lavradio, 20 - Lapa · Sympla Pedra do Sal + Lapa + Bip Bip - Saturday Alternatives Saúde · Lapa · Copacabana · Saturday Peak

Pedra do Sal: the Saúde roda from 6 pm at Largo João da Baiana, free, on the cobblestones - Saturday is the second-easiest day to find space (Sunday is the busiest after Monday, Friday is moderate). Carioca da Gema: 20h30 to 02h30, the Lapa peak - even with Shakira in Zona Sul, Lapa fills with the locals who skipped Copa. Beco do Rato: Saturday roda 18h–02h on Joaquim Silva 11. Bip Bip Copacabana: daily 17h–22h Saturday - but caution: Av. Almirante Gonçalves is inside the Copacabana lockdown perimeter; foot access only via security checkpoints, factor in extra time. The Av. Atlântica venues (Bip Bip, Blue Note) require entering the security perimeter.

Pedra do Sal · Sat 6 pm · Free · Saúde · Carioca da Gema · 8:30 pm–2:30 am · Lapa · Beco do Rato · Sat 18h–02h · Bip Bip · 5 pm–10 pm (perimeter) · Copacabana 04 Suggested Route ●Metro Siqueira Campos. Arrive by 16h-17h to find good ground in front of Copacabana Palace. Vintage Culture warms 17h45, the wait through DJ Maz 19h, then Shakira 21h45. After with Papatinho + Melody from 0h15. Plan to walk the 6+ blocks back to the metro after - surge will be impossible. ●Stay in Lapa entirely. Carioca da Gema 8:30 pm, Rio Scenarium 8 pm, Beco do Rato 6 pm - the rooms have space tonight as the Zona Sul empties toward Copa. ●Doors 8 pm at Circo Voador. The 20-year-album show, the comedy-metal cult ritual. Walk from there to Lapa rooms after, late close. ●Metro Carioca then walk through Centro to Saúde. Roda from 6 pm. Free, outdoor. The most carioca Saturday alternative. ●Pedra do Sal 6 pm, transit to Lapa for Carioca da Gema or Scenarium, late close at Beco do Rato. Tomorrow Sunday: Pedra do Sal Sunday roda + recovery brunches in Botafogo or Leblon. 05 Still Going After 10 pm

Saturday after 10 pm: Shakira in full performance until past 23h30, then the Papatinho + Melody after from 0h15. Rio Scenarium peaks between 22h and 01h30 - the closing set with Grupo MVÚKA at 23h30. Carioca da Gema peak 9:30 pm onward, runs to 02h30. Beco do Rato Saturday roda runs to 02h. Massacration show in full flight at Circo Voador. Pedra do Sal Saturday continues past midnight. Nova Capela kitchen runs late for the Lapa cabrito. Critical: Av. Atlântica vehicle-closed all night - Copacabana on foot only until 5h Sunday. After 22h, no buses or taxis enter the bairro. Plan transit accordingly. Tomorrow Sunday: Pedra do Sal Sunday roda from 6 pm. Mon May 4: Pedra do Sal Monday roda 7 pm-midnight + Samba do Trabalhador with Moacyr Luz at Renascença Clube. Tue May 5: Bip Bip Tuesday choro returns. Wed May 6: full Lapa back.

06 Plan B ›- R. Sorocaba, 585, Botafogo. Saturday craft-beer alternative. Indie crowd. Botafogo as the Zona Sul Lapa-bypass tonight. ›- R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon. Late-Saturday pavement crowd. The Leblon corner. ›- R. Cândido Gaffrée, 205, Urca. Sea wall chope, the antidote to Shakira. Calmest Zona Sul tonight. ›Time Warp Day 2 (Sven Väth, Maceo Plex, Vintage Culture, Henrik Schwarz Live, Badsista - Vintage Culture in both cities tonight, since he opens Shakira at Copa first). Lobão Luau Indoor at Blue Note SP. ›Pedra do Sal Sunday roda from 6 pm. Carioca da Gema dark Sunday, Rio Scenarium dark Sunday. Recovery brunches across Zona Sul. 07 Getting Around

Shakira / Copacabana: Siqueira Campos (Line 1) is the main arrival station - use it. Cardeal Arcoverde opens for desembarque only in limited hours. All metro stations stay open after midnight for desembarque do público do show until 7h Sunday. BRT runs 24h. SuperVia runs special schedule with reforço na madrugada. Pulseiras de retorno on bus tickets to facilitate the return trip. Buses and taxis stop at Botafogo enseada after 22h - from there, walk to Copa via the Túnel Velho or use the metro. Cars: blocked from 0h Saturday on Av. Atlântica by the beach; from 16h on the inner Atlântica lanes; from 19h all Copacabana access blocked; from 22h buses and taxis also blocked. Traffic only releases at 5h Sunday; Av. Atlântica only releases at 19h Sunday. Massacration / Lapa: Cinelândia or Carioca for Circo Voador, Scenarium, Gema, Beco. Pedra do Sal: Carioca then walk through Centro, 15 min. Weather: Hot dry Saturday - 30 °C, 10 % rain. Hydrate; sunscreen. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - surge will be extreme around Copacabana from 17h onward, and after Shakira closes the price will be punishing. Use the metro. Safety: Rio de Janeiro tonight is at the largest security operation of the year - 7,927 agents combined. Watch your phone in the dense crowd; carry water; sturdy shoes for hours of standing. Glass bottles prohibited at security checkpoints. Large bags will be checked.

08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Shakira · ~2M people · Vehicle lockdown 0h–5h Sun The night's centre. Largest show in Shakira's career, third "Todo Mundo no Rio." Vintage Culture warms 17h45, Shakira 21h45. Free. Metro Siqueira Campos main entry. The whole bairro on foot. Lapa Massacration · Scenarium · Gema · Beco The Zona-Sul-bypass Saturday. Massacration at Circo Voador 8 pm. Scenarium feijoada 13h then night to 01h30. Gema 8:30 pm to 2:30 am. Beco roda to 02h. Lavradio and Mem de Sá at full Saturday capacity. Saúde / Pequena África Pedra do Sal · Saturday Roda · Free The historical samba Saturday. Roda from 6 pm at Largo João da Baiana, on the cobblestones. Free, outdoor. The carioca alternative with no transit complications. Botafogo / Urca Comuna · Bar Urca · Quietest Zone The calmest Zona Sul tonight. Comuna for craft beer, Bar Urca for the sea wall chope. Buses stop at Botafogo enseada after 22h - the natural pickup point for those returning from Copa. riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Shakira at Copacabana · "Todo Mundo no Rio" · Vintage Culture 17h45 · DJ Maz 19h–20h30 · Shakira 21h45 · Papatinho + Melody after 0h15 · Free · ~2 million expected · 1,500 m2 stage · 7,927 security agents · MetrôRio Siqueira Campos main entry · Av. Atlântica vehicle-closed 0h Sat to 19h Sun · BRT 24h · SuperVia special schedule · Glass bottles prohibited. Massacration "20 Years Tour: Gates of Metal Fried Chicken of Death" · doors 8 pm · Circo Voador · Lapa · from R$90 meia · Eventim. Rio Scenarium · feijoada Nando do Cavaco 13h–17h · night Essas Mulheres 20h30 + Grupo MVÚKA 23h30 · Lapa · Sympla. Carioca da Gema · 8:30 pm–2:30 am · Lapa. Beco do Rato · Sat 18h–02h · Lapa. Pedra do Sal · Sat 6 pm · Free · Saúde. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Saturday May 2 2026. Tomorrow Sun May 3: Pedra do Sal Sunday roda 6 pm · Carioca da Gema dark · Rio Scenarium dark · recovery brunches Zona Sul. Mon May 4: Pedra do Sal Monday roda 7 pm-midnight · Samba do Trabalhador with Moacyr Luz at Renascença Clube. In SP: Time Warp Day 2 (Sven Väth, Maceo Plex, Vintage Culture, Henrik Schwarz Live, Badsista) · Lobão Luau Indoor at Blue Note SP.

Related: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Friday, May 1, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Saturday, May 2, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 25, 2026