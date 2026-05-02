IPL: Preity Zinta Invites Fan Hit By Six To PBKS' Dharamshala Match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continues to win hearts not only on the field, but away from it too. Opener Priyansh Arya, team co-owner and actress Preity Zinta had a heartwarming interaction with a fan who was left hurt after a ball, hit for a six by the batter, struck him in the eye during team's recent IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Heartwarming Interaction on Zoom Call

On Saturday, Punjab Kings' official Instagram handle shared a video of a Zoom conversation featuring Preity Zinta, Priyansh Arya, and the fan, Krishan Chand. During the conversation, Preity Zinta invited Krishan Chand to attend Punjab Kings' match in Dharamshala. She also light-heartedly told him to wear a helmet for the next game, a remark that left the fan smiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl) "The fans come first, always. Wishing Krishan Chand ji a speedy recovery. Glad to see him doing better #BasJeetnaHai #IPL2026," the social media team of PBKS captioned the post.

PBKS' Current Standings

PBKS stay at the top despite the loss in the last game against Rajasthan Royals, with 13 points after six wins, a no result and a loss. They will next lock horns with the Gujarat Titans on May 3. (ANI)

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