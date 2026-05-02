IPL 2026: BCCI To 'Explore' Strict Action After Rajasthan Royals' Double Protocol Breaches

Though the Rajasthan Royals are in strong form this IPL 2026 season, with 6 wins in 10 matches, the franchise has been in the news for off-field disciplinary issues, which were brought to the attention of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), drawing scrutiny over repeated protocol breaches involving team personnel.

The protocol breach by the Rajasthan Royals was when their manager, Romi Bhinder, was caught using a mobile phone during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Bhinder was fined INR 1 lakh, alongside a warning from the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

Thereafter, RR captain Riyan Parag was embroiled in controversy after he was seen vaping inside the dressing room during the match against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, following which he was fined 25% of his match fee for breaching IPL conduct guidelines.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR's Riyan Parag fined 25% match fee for vaping in room

BCCI Signals Action Against Repeated IPL Protocol Violations

Following repeated violations of protocols by the Rajasthan Royals, the BCCI has signalled a stricter approach to the team's conduct in order to ensure strict compliance with IPL rules and maintain discipline across franchises.

Speaking on the sidelines of India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board is examining stricter measures to deal with team violations, adding that 'we are exploring some other options' and reviewing existing protocols to ensure better discipline and protect the league's image.

"We are exploring some other options about how to bring the teams which are violating the norms," Saikia said as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

“We will be taking some action. We are looking at the various terms and conditions and protocols of IPL [around] how the teams behave,” he added.

RR manager Romi Bhinder fined 1 Lakh for using mobile phone in the dugout. twitter/36dyTqirYX

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2026

The breach of the protocols by the Rajasthan Royals has led to increased scrutiny from the BCCI, prompting a review of IPL conduct guidelines and possible stricter action in future.

'We Will Be Taking Some Action Soon'

Further speaking on the matter, the BCCI secretary, Saikia, stated that all IPL teams must maintain discipline, protect the league's image, and strict action will follow if rules are violated.

“It is not just players or officials. As a team, they have to maintain some decorum so that the image of the IPL is never adversely affected. To ensure that we have to take a call, and we will be taking some action.”

News @rajasthanroyals Captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point (Level 1) for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. More Details | #TATAIPL IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2026

Apart from the Rajasthan Royals, RCB's Tim David, DC's Nitish Rana, and KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi were also involved in separate on-field conduct-related incidents and faced fines or warnings from the BCCI.

The BCCI's increased scrutiny highlights its intent to enforce stricter discipline across IPL franchises, ensuring that repeated conduct violations are addressed firmly to uphold the tournament's professional standards and overall reputation.

Also Read: IPL 2026: What Caused RR Manager Romi Bhinder's ₹1 Lakh Fine and Warning? Explained