Heavy Rain, Hail Lash Uttarakhand's Khatima IMD Issues Orange Alert

Following a sudden change in weather, Khatima witnessed a spell of heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds on Saturday afternoon. While the shift brought relief from the heat, reports suggest the storm blew away approximately three tin sheds and other temporary structures, causing significant losses to residents and posing a challenge for farmers due to potential crop damage.

State-wide Weather Alert Issued

In response, the State Emergency Operations Centre issued guidelines to all districts based on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for May 4 and 5 for Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, where thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are expected. A separate Orange Alert for May 5 covers Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, while a Yellow Alert remains in place for other districts through May 6.

Authorities on High Alert

Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, stated that all districts have been instructed to remain on high alert. Authorities have been directed to regulate trekking, increase monitoring in vulnerable zones, and keep rescue teams on standby. Agencies, including the National Highways, PWD, PMGSY, and BRO, have been ordered to ensure immediate road restoration in case of blockages. Additionally, village-level officials have been tasked with maintaining open communication, while schools are advised to ensure student safety.

Pilgrimage and Travel Advisory

Meanwhile, the helicopter services at Kedarnath Dham, Phata, Sonprayag, Sersi, and Guptkashi were temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions in the area. Officials reiterated that pilgrim safety remains the top priority, with sector magistrates, DDRF teams, and police personnel deployed on high alert across the region. The administration urged travellers to exercise caution, monitor weather updates before commencing their journey, and strictly adhere to official guidelines to ensure safety during the pilgrimage.

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