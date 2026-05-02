TMC Conceded Defeat, Moving SC Shows It: WB BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya

TMC Has Conceded Defeat: BJP

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday slammed the TMC over their decision to move to the Supreme Court to allow state government employees during the counting process, claiming that the ruling party has conceded its defeat.

The BJP leader noted that several people who had not exercised their franchise earlier voted fearlessly in the West Bengal assembly polls 2026. He alleged that the TMC members want to go to the counting centres, despite having "accepted the defeat". "The TMC government is gone. Many people in West Bengal have never voted. They were not allowed to vote. In such an atmosphere, now that people have become fearless, they have voted. TMC has accepted the defeat, but still, because their workers go to the counting centres, they are giving such statements," Bhattacharya told ANI.

This comes after the Supreme Court declined to pass any directions on a plea filed by the TMC. It recorded the submission of the ECI that its April 13 circular would be implemented in full, noting that this includes the deployment of State government employees along with Central government and PSU personnel in the vote counting process, as claimed by AITC.

Asserting that the people have rejected TMC, Bhattacharya said that the BJP will uncover the spending of TMC on "expensive lawyers". "The people have rejected and rooted out the TMC government. Within 6 months, we will publish a white paper on the amount of money the TMC spent on expensive lawyers from the High Court to the Supreme Court," he said.

Further reacting to the protests by locals in Falta alleging threats and intimidation by TMC cadre ahead of the counting of votes scheduled on May 4, the West Bengal BJP chief accused the TMC of having ruled by threatening the public and attempting to jeopardise necessities in exchange for votes. "For the last 10 years, TMC has only been propagating one thing: if you don't vote, all facilities will be stopped, rations will be stopped, shops will be closed, you will have to vote... But now, both the TMC government and their party will be out," Bhattacharya alleged.

BJP Trying to Manipulate Counting: TMC

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh lashed out at the BJP over the Supreme Court ruling allowing state government employees to be present during counting, accusing the BJP of attempting to "manipulate the counting system."

Addressing a presser here, the TMC leader asserted that the BJP has conceded its defeat and claimed that TMC will secure a huge victory on May 4. "BJP knows that it is going to lose badly. That is why they are trying to manipulate the counting till the very last moment. They are trying their best to manipulate the counting system. They know they are going to be defeated very, very badly, and Mamata Banerjee is going to have a huge victory on Monday (May 4). So they are trying to create irregularities and bias till the very last moment," he stated.

He further lambasted the BJP over the protest by the residents in the Falta area, accusing the party of "staging a drama". "The BJP is staging a drama. This is their problem, not ours. We have done nothing; the people have voted. The BJP knows that it is going to lose, therefore it is staging this drama," he said in a presser.

Locals Protest in Falta Alleging Threats

Earlier in the day, locals staged a protest in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by TMC cadre ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions. Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible.

The developments came amid repolling across two constituencies in the South 24 Paraganas district. The voter turnout hit a staggering 86.9% (combined) till 5 PM on Saturday, with Diamond Harbour assembly constituency recording a turnout of 87.6% and Magrahat Paschim following with 86.11%. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)