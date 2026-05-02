CM Bhupendra Patel Opens Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition In Surat

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition Inaugurated

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition at the AURO University campus on May 1, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Surat. This exhibition will remain open to citizens until May 5, with free entry for all.

The exhibition showcases the holistic development of industrial growth, agricultural progress, green energy, and the services sector. Spread across three domes, it offers citizens an opportunity to interact with industrialists and startup representatives and gain insights into emerging innovations.

The exhibition features stalls of Mega Festival, Tribal Fair, women empowerment initiatives, K.P. Group, GMDC, GEDA, along with numerous startups. It has been organised into three main sections: industrial and manufacturing, green energy and sustainable development, and agriculture, food processing, and the services sector. Visitors can explore new products, technologies, machinery, startup innovations, and various government schemes on display. Citizens are encouraged to visit and explore the exhibition in large numbers.

Focus on Green Hydrogen and Circular Economy

Meanwhile, to achieve the target of 3 MMTPA green hydrogen production by 2035 and have a pollution-free future, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) on Saturday organised a seminar on the subject "Gujarat Green Hydrogen Policy 2025", which was held on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) organised at Auro University, Surat.

Seminar on Circular Transition

Under this summit, a seminar on the topic 'Enabling Gujarat's Circular Transition: Policies, Partnerships and Pathways' was organised in the presence of the state's Forest and Environment Minister, Arjun Modhwadia, and Minister of State Pravin Mali.

According to an official statement from the Gujarat government, a panel discussion held with experts and industrialists on the subject focused on key objectives aligned with the policy, including achieving approximately 30 GW electrolyzer capacity and 75 GW renewable energy capacity, creating direct and indirect green jobs, adopting green hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas, and eliminating 5 MMTPA carbon emissions in the state.

On this occasion, Senior Program Leader Deepak Yadav, Siddharth Gupta of L & T, Gaurav Agnihotri of Waaree Group, Ajay Das of Prozeal Green Energy Ltd., and Divyesh Desai, Advisor at IIM Ahmedabad, were present in the panel discussion. (ANI)

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