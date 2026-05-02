Commercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 993, MDMK's Vaiko Slams Move

MDMK's Vaiko Condemns Price Hike

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko has condemned the rise in prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 993. He said the price of a 19 kg commercial cooking gas cylinder was increased by Rs 144 in March and by Rs 203 in April.

"In this situation, yesterday, on May 1, the cylinder price has been increased by Rs 993, fixing the selling price at Rs 3,239," he said.

He said an increase in the price of commercial cooking gas by around Rs 1,000 in one stroke is highly condemnable.

He said that over the past two months, the "disruption in the supply of cooking gas has severely affected restaurants", and the prices of food items have also risen drastically.

He said an increase in the price of commercial cooking gas will severely impact the general public. He sought the withdrawal of the price hike.

Rahul Gandhi Calls it 'Election Bill'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that domestic inflationary pressures were expected to rise after the elections, pointing to a sharp increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gandhi said the commercial gas cylinder price has gone up by Rs 993 in a single day, calling it the "biggest increase in a single day."

"I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, a commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill. From February till now: ₹1,380 increase - a whopping 81% jump in just 3 months," he posted on X.

He said the impact of the price hike would be felt across small businesses such as tea stalls, dhabas, hotels, bakeries, and sweet shops, adding that household expenses would also be affected.

Gandhi also warned of possible further increases, stating that after gas, petrol and diesel prices could rise next. (ANI)

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