Tripura Emerges As Strong Performer In Panchayat Progress Index 2.0

Tripura has emerged as a strong performer in the Panchayat Progress Index (PPI) 2.0, released on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, with all 1,176 Gram Panchayats actively participating in the 2023-24 assessment cycle. The report highlights the state's significant progress across key sectors, including poverty alleviation, healthcare, sanitation, and rural infrastructure, reflecting sustained efforts toward inclusive grassroots development.

State-Level Success Stories

According to reliable sources, Jugal Kishore Nagar Panchayat has been ranked among the best-performing Panchayats in the country. Additionally, several other Panchayats from the state secured top grades in critical sectors such as livelihood generation, public health, water resource management, governance, and infrastructure development.

Wider Impact on Rural Governance

At the national level, the index recorded over 3,600 Panchayats as 'Front Runners' and more than 1.18 lakh categorised as 'Performers'. With a participation rate exceeding 97 per cent, the PPI 2.0 underscores a notable improvement in rural governance and decentralised planning across India.

Tripura's strong showing in the index reflects its increasing focus on strengthening grassroots institutions and delivering development outcomes that are both inclusive and sustainable.

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