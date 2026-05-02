Firs On Sandeep Pathak Reflect AAP's Frustration, Says BJP's Chugh

Reacting to the Punjab Police filing two FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged that the move reflects growing frustration within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Chugh said that a "palpable atmosphere of resentment" is there among the people of Punjab against the state government, and claimed that such actions stem from "frustration, despair".

"A palpable atmosphere of resentment against the AAP government has taken root in the minds of the people. It is out of this very frustration, despair, and angst that these vindictive actions are being carried out. However, the people of Punjab are not ones to be intimidated; Punjab will not bow down," he told ANI.

Chugh alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress are "gripped by fear".

"In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and the TMC are similarly gripped by despair, as it has become glaringly obvious to them that their defeat is inevitable. The people of Bengal have already bid 'bye-bye' to Mamata Banerjee and her ruthless government... On May 4, Mamata Didi will be history. All this chaos and theatrics currently being staged are merely desperate attempts to salvage a rapidly eroding reputation," Chugh said.

Opposition Slams 'Vendetta Politics' Over FIRs

Punjab Police had filed two FIRs under sections for non-bailable offences against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. Both FIRs were filed in different districts of Punjab. This comes days after Sandeep Pathak switched from AAP to the BJP, as seven MPs merged with the ruling camp in the Upper House of Parliament.

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have questioned the timing of the FIRs, calling it "political vendetta" against Pathak.

'Punjab Becoming a Police State': BJP

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma accused the AAP government in the state of using the police to silence the opposition.

"There is no law in Punjab; now, political vendetta is in effect. Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal's fear exposed. The fact that a non-bailable FIR was registered against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak ji in Punjab as soon as he left AAP and joined BJP clearly shows that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are using the police as a political weapon," Sharma said in a post on X.

"This is not just one case--this is the politics of fear, panic and vendetta. Police were used to silence opposing voices earlier, too--the same is being repeated today. Non-bailable clauses, threats of immediate action are a shameful act of implementing a political agenda under the guise of law," the BJP leader added.

He accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of turning Punjab into a "police state."

"Bhagwant Mann's government is slowly transforming Punjab into a 'police state'--where dissent = case and truth = punishment. BJP Punjab will not tolerate this bullying and dictatorship. Those who build weapons against opponents of the law will be fought legally and democratically. We will not be afraid; we will not bow down," the post read.

'Selective Targeting': Akali Dal

Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia accused AAP of "selectively targeting the fallouts."

"Hero to Zero...Selective targeting of those who fall out with the Aam Aadmi Party. Sandeep Pathak was once a trusted aide of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, a key power centre. If he was wrong, then he was following his bosses, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Then, who was in collusion with him, and why are they not being booked now? After shifting loyalties, FIRs under non-bailable sections point to possible vendetta politics. From influence to investigation, the shift raises serious questions," Majithia wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)