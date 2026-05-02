Marta Kostyuk Beats Mirra Andreeva To Win Madrid Open 2026 Title

Marta Kostyuk has captured the biggest title of her career after winning the Madrid Open 2026. The 23-year-old Ukrainian defeated world No. 8 Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5 in the women's singles final on Saturday (May 2), extending her winning streak on clay to 11 matches.

Kostyuk is set to rise from world No. 23 to a career high of 15 in Monday's WTA rankings. The WTA 1000 title is a third for Kostyuk, who now adds her name to the growing list of favourites for the French Open, which is due to start on 24 May in Paris.

Kostyuk reflects on 'unbelievable' victory

Kostyuk was just 5-7 in her previous trips to the Spanish capital before her 2026 campaign. "It feels unbelievable to stand here right now. It took me many years to reach this point. The one word that I think about is 'consistency'. It's about showing up every day. I've been doing that really well the past year, so I'm really proud of myself and my team," Kostyuk said as per Olympics.

"I never, ever thought that I would lift the title here," a smiling Kostyuk said during the trophy ceremony. "It was not my favourite tournament for sure."

A standout fortnight in Madrid

The win marked Kostyuk's 14th career victory over a top-10 opponent and capped a standout fortnight in Madrid. She had earlier defeated world No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the third round and dropped just one set throughout the tournament, which came against Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.

The victory capped a dominant week in Spain for Kostyuk, who entered as the No. 26 seed but defeated the likes of Jessica Pegula, Linda Noskova and Andreeva en route to the title. It gives her back-to-back titles, following her triumph in Rouen a few weeks ago. (ANI)

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