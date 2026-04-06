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Fatal Crash in Alabama Claims Four Lives During Police Pursuit
(MENAFN) Four people were killed in southeastern Alabama after a vehicle being pursued by police ran off the road and collided with a tree, according to reports.
Authorities said the occupants were traveling in a 2022 Hyundai Elantra, with no other vehicles involved. The crash occurred late Friday on a rural road in Pike County as the driver attempted to evade Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) highway patrol officers.
ALEA spokesperson Amanda Wasden noted that the incident remains under investigation and did not disclose the reason for the pursuit. Officials confirmed that the driver and two passengers, including a 17-year-old, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle, while a third passenger remained inside. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Tykevious D. Russaw from Eufaula. The adult passengers were 27-year-old Robert D. Hall and 24-year-old Quamay Richardson, both from Clayton. The identity of the teenage passenger has not been released.
Authorities said the occupants were traveling in a 2022 Hyundai Elantra, with no other vehicles involved. The crash occurred late Friday on a rural road in Pike County as the driver attempted to evade Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) highway patrol officers.
ALEA spokesperson Amanda Wasden noted that the incident remains under investigation and did not disclose the reason for the pursuit. Officials confirmed that the driver and two passengers, including a 17-year-old, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle, while a third passenger remained inside. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Tykevious D. Russaw from Eufaula. The adult passengers were 27-year-old Robert D. Hall and 24-year-old Quamay Richardson, both from Clayton. The identity of the teenage passenger has not been released.
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