Piyush Goyal Rejects Exit Polls, Confident Of NDA Victory In TN

NDA Rejects Exit Polls, Confident of Victory

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday rejected the projections of exit polls and expressed confidence that the NDA will form the next government in Tamil Nadu. "The counting will reveal that NDA will form the government," said Goyal, who is election in-charge of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was asked about most exit polls projecting victory of DMK-led alliance in the polls. The NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu includes the BJP and AIADMK.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Madurai South constituency Rama Srinivasan also rejected the exit poll projections. "In Tamil Nadu, the majority of the exit polls have favoured the DMK government, which we don't agree with. The exit polls are not exact polls. Things will be different. NDA will form the government... We reject these exit polls," he said.

He further said that the "Vijay factor" remains untested in the electoral arena as the actor is contesting for the first time.

What the Exit Polls Say

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state.

People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK.

People Insight projected 120-140 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 for AIADMK-led alliance and 30-40 seats for TVK.

Axis My India's Contrasting Projection

However, Axis My India exit poll projected that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats.

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those polled, Vijay got the support of 37 per cent.

Counting is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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