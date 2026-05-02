MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post VineX Wine Week: An ImmersiveJourney Through 200+ Premium Wines appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica is set to become the epicenter of the regional wine world this May. From May 12th to 17th, the Hilton Sabana Hotel in San José will open its doors to VineX Wine Week 2026, an unprecedented event designed to elevate the local wine cultur through a sophisticated blend of education and sensory exploration.

Organized by the renowned firm Vine por Vino, this week-long celebration is more than just a tasting-it is a deep dive into the artistry of winemaking.“VineX was born from a clear need: to create a space where wine is experienced more deeply, more consciously, and more excitingly,” says Karen Gutiérrez, professional sommelier and director of Vine por Vino.

The event is structured to cater to both the curious amateur and the seasoned connoisseur:

The Weekday Experience (Tuesday – Friday): Focuses on intimate, guided sessions. Attendees will explore the technical nuances and sensory profiles of legendary regions including Rioja, Champagne, Piedmont, and Napa Valley. Each masterclass includes a curated dinner designed to showcase perfect pairings.

The Grand Fair (Weekend): The atmosphere shifts on Saturday and Sunday as the Grand Fair opens to the public. With over 200 labels ranging from premium to ultrapremium, guests can sample wines from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Chile, the USA, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

VineX Wine Week also embraces a philanthropic spirit. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to La Posada del Alivio, supporting the Association for the National Children's Hospital. This ensures that while attendees enjoy the world's finest vintages, they are also contributing to a vital local cause.

Dates: May 12–17, 2026

Venue: Hotel Hilton Sabana, San José

Weekend Fair Tickets: ₵20,000 per day (includes crystal glass and tastings)

Booking: Tickets are available at or via WhatsApp at

8877-8466.

Extras: Live concerts on Saturday (9:00 PM) and Sunday (6:00 PM).

Whether you are looking to expand your cellar or simply want to understand the story behind the bottle, VineX Wine Week 2026 promises a world-class experience in the heart of Costa Rica.

The post VineX Wine Week: An ImmersiveJourney Through 200+ Premium Wines appeared first on The Costa Rica News.