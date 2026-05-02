Scott Keever Introduces AI Reputation Readiness Framework For Executives And Business Leaders

MENAFN - Pressat) Scott Keever, founder and CEO of Reputation Pros, has announced a new AI Reputation Management initiative designed to help executives, public figures, professionals, and businesses take control of how they appear across Google, AI search results, and emerging answer engines.

The initiative expands Reputation Pros ' existing online reputation management services, which include negative content suppression, reputation repair, crisis management, personal reputation management, business reputation management, and confidential reputation consulting.

As search evolves beyond traditional blue links, Keever says individuals and organizations now face a new reputation challenge: how artificial intelligence systems summarize their identity, credibility, and public image.

“Your reputation is no longer shaped only by what appears on page one of Google,” said Scott Keever.“It is also shaped by what AI platforms understand, repeat, and summarize about you. If that information is outdated, misleading, or incomplete, it can affect trust before someone ever visits your website.”

Reputation Pros' AI Reputation Management service focuses on monitoring, improving, and protecting how clients are represented across platforms such as Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and other AI-driven discovery tools. The service is designed to help prevent inaccurate narratives, outdated information, and harmful visibility from shaping public perception.

The new initiative builds on Reputation Pros' core three-part methodology: push down harmful content, promote accurate authority-building assets, and protect the client's reputation through ongoing monitoring and strategy.

For individuals and organizations facing damaging search results, Reputation Pros uses SEO-based suppression strategies to reduce the visibility of negative, misleading, or outdated content. For proactive clients, the company develops authoritative content systems designed to strengthen positive visibility before reputation issues emerge.

Keever said the growing influence of AI search makes reputation management more urgent for high-profile individuals and organizations.

“Executives, doctors, attorneys, political candidates, real estate professionals, corporate brands, and public-facing leaders all need a reputation strategy that accounts for both search engines and AI systems,” Keever said.“The goal is not just to look better online. The goal is to make sure the most accurate, credible, and useful information is what people and platforms find first.”

Reputation Pros serves individuals, businesses, executives, public figures, healthcare professionals, legal professionals, hospitality brands, financial services companies, enterprise organizations, and others facing visibility, credibility, or reputation risk online.

The AI Reputation Management initiative is now available through Reputation Pros for clients seeking confidential support with search result suppression, AI visibility, reputation repair, crisis response, and long-term digital reputation protection.

About Scott Keever

Scott Keever is an entrepreneur, SEO expert, online reputation strategist, and founder and CEO of Reputation Pros. He is also the founder of Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing. A member of the Forbes Agency Council, Keever specializes in online reputation management, negative content suppression, AI reputation management, search engine optimization, and digital authority building.

About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros is an online reputation management company that helps individuals and organizations control how they appear across Google, reviews, search results, and AI-driven platforms. The company provides negative content suppression, reputation repair, AI reputation management, reputation consulting, crisis management, personal reputation management, and business reputation management services.