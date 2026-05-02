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GE Healthcare Promotes Allison England To Lead Global Markets Communications
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO-Allison England, who has spent the past three years as head of communications, US and Canada, for GE Healthcare, has been promoted to an expanded role as head of global markets communications, amid a broader restructuring if the company's operations.
England, who joined GE Healthcare in January of 2023, wrote on LinkedIn that:“As we build on our progress since spinoff [from General Electric in April], we're evolving how we operate to strengthen execution, reduce complexity, and better position the business for growth.
“With the exception of China, we are consolidating our regions to create global markets, a strategic commercial organization. So, after three fantastic years leading communications for our US and Canada region with a truly top-notch leadership team, this role enables me to continue working alongside Catherine Estrampes as she takes on her new role as chief commercial and growth officer.”
England joined GE Healthcare from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and earlier held communications roles at Pratt & Whitney.
England, who joined GE Healthcare in January of 2023, wrote on LinkedIn that:“As we build on our progress since spinoff [from General Electric in April], we're evolving how we operate to strengthen execution, reduce complexity, and better position the business for growth.
“With the exception of China, we are consolidating our regions to create global markets, a strategic commercial organization. So, after three fantastic years leading communications for our US and Canada region with a truly top-notch leadership team, this role enables me to continue working alongside Catherine Estrampes as she takes on her new role as chief commercial and growth officer.”
England joined GE Healthcare from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and earlier held communications roles at Pratt & Whitney.
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