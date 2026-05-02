Provoke Media Names 22 Firms As Best Agencies To Work For In EMEA

LONDON-More than 20 firms from across the EMEA region have been named as PRovoke Media's Best Agencies to Work For in EMEA for 2026, based on a survey of agency employees that generated almost 2,000 responses.



The firms recognized as Best Agencies to Work For this year are:

Best EMEA Network to Work For: Burson, Finn Partners, Hoffman, SEC Newgate Best UK Agency to Work For (Midsize): Brands2Life, Hope & Glory, Inizio Evoke, PHA Group, SEC Newgate Best UK Agency to Work For (Midsize): Drofa Communications, GCI Health, Mike Worldwide, Milk & Honey, Spark Communications Best European Agency to Work For: JIN, Kingcom, Netprofile, Omnicom Reputation Group, Schwartz PR Best Middle East /Africa Agency to Work For: APO Group, Brazen MENAT, Current MENAT, Global Think Group,

While all these firms will be certified as Best Agencies to Work For, one winner from each category will be presented with a trophy as the overall winner in its class at our upcoming SABRE Awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on May 21. Tables and tickets for the event can be purchased here.



Says PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes:“The Best Agencies to Work For trophies are special for a couple of reasons: first, because they are selected not by our editors or our judges but by agency employees themselves, responding to a rigorous survey; and second, because the value chain in public relations begins with employees-happy employees make for happy clients and ultimately for growth and profitability.



“It was especially encouraging this year to see so many firms continuing to invest in their workforce, to offer robust professional development initiatives, wellness programs, and to continue to champion inclusion, despite difficult economic and political conditions.



“Congratulations to all of our honorees.”