J&K Braces For Erratic Weather Till May 5

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness a spell of erratic weather over the next few days, with the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecasting rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong gusty winds across several parts of the Union Territory.

MeT Director said that the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy on Sunday and Monday, with intermittent rainfall and the possibility of hailstorms at isolated places.

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Similar conditions are likely to persist on May 5, while an improvement is expected between May 6 and May 9. From May 10 onwards, the weather is likely to remain largely dry, with brief spells of light rain at isolated locations during afternoon hours, he added.

Authorities have issued advisories urging people to avoid weak structures, electric poles and overhead wires during periods of strong winds. Farmers have also been advised to suspend agricultural activities between May 3 and May 5 in view of the expected adverse conditions.

According to MeT data, most places in the Kashmir Valley recorded above-normal maximum temperatures. Srinagar registered a maximum of 26.0°C, which is 3.3°C above normal, while Qazigund recorded 25.2°C, 3.5°C above normal. Kupwara and Kokernag also witnessed higher-than-usual temperatures at 24.6°C and 24.8°C respectively. Gulmarg, however, recorded a lower maximum of 17.2°C.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.0°C, close to normal, while Katra registered 33.0°C and Banihal 25.8°C. Minimum temperatures across most stations also remained slightly above normal.

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Meanwhile, traffic on the Doda–Kishtwar road was suspended following a landslide at Gatsoo near Pul Doda early Saturday morning, completely blocking the route, officials said.

Officials said such weather fluctuations are not unusual during this period, but stressed that timely advisories and preparedness remain crucial to minimise disruption and ensure public safety.

Notably, The India Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal rainfall and below-normal temperatures for Jammu and Kashmir in May, indicating a cooler and wetter start to the summer season.

According to the latest outlook, most parts of the Union Territory, including the Kashmir Valley, are likely to receive higher-than-usual precipitation, with frequent spells of rain and increased cloud cover expected through the month.

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Maximum temperatures are projected to remain below the seasonal average, suggesting relatively mild daytime conditions compared to typical May patterns.

The forecast marks a clear deviation from the region's usual early summer trend, which is generally characterised by rising heat and drier conditions.

Officials said the outlook is based on probabilistic seasonal models and may vary at the local level.

Slow Traffic, Breakdowns Disrupt NH-44

Traffic movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway remained sluggish on Saturday, with breakdowns, heavy vehicular load and ongoing road work causing significant delays, officials said.

According to the Traffic Police, slow movement was recorded on NH-44, particularly along the Marog–Kishtwar Pather stretch, where single-lane conditions and the breakdown of a heavy motor vehicle disrupted traffic flow.

The situation was further aggravated by the movement of nomadic herds between Nagrota and Banihal, adding to congestion on the highway.

Officials said no fresh vehicles were allowed to ply on the highway during the day. However, stranded vehicles were cleared towards Ramban and Banihal. Regulated traffic was later allowed from Qazigund towards Banihal, Ramban and Udhampur, while movement from Jammu towards Srinagar was also permitted in phases.

The highway had remained closed for most of Friday due to landslides and shooting stones, while ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal continued to hamper smooth movement.

Traffic authorities said movement is likely to remain slow on Sunday as well, advising commuters to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking.

Subject to improvement in weather and road conditions, passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles are expected to ply from both sides of the highway today. However, the movement of heavy motor vehicles will be allowed only after a fresh assessment.

Meanwhile, the Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag road remains closed due to snow accumulation and damage to the road.

On the Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri road, light motor vehicles followed by heavy vehicles will be allowed from Srinagar towards Kargil, subject to safety clearance.

Traffic on the Mughal Road will continue on a regulated basis, with light motor vehicles permitted from Shopian towards Poonch between 5 am and 10 am, depending on weather conditions.

Authorities have advised commuters to check road status before travel and strictly follow official advisories to avoid inconvenience.