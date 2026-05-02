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China Eastern Airlines Plane Collides With Jet Bridge At Shanghai Airport

China Eastern Airlines Plane Collides With Jet Bridge At Shanghai Airport


2026-05-02 03:04:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A China Eastern Airlines plane collided with a jet bridge at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

All passengers on board were safe and disembarked in an“orderly manner,” Global Times reported, citing a statement from the airline.

The incident occurred around noon on Saturday.

Expressing its apologies over the incident, the airline said a "mechanical failure" occurred as the plane was slowly taxiing toward the parking bay.

The crew immediately followed procedures, and the aircraft eventually made "partial contact" with the jet bridge, the airline said.

An investigation to ascertain the specific reason behind the accident has been opened by the authorities.

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AzerNews

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