Poland Slams 'Ongoing Disintegration' Of Alliance As 'Disastrous Trend' Amid NATO Rift Over Iran War

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Saturday denounced the “ongoing disintegration of our alliance” as a "disastrous trend" amid a rift within NATO about the stalled US-Israeli war against Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend," Tusk wrote on the US social media platform X.

Polish premier's remarks came hours after Washington announced its decision to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said they are assessing a possible reduction of their military presence in Germany after Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US for lacking an exit strategy for the Iran war, saying Americans were being“humiliated” by the Iranian regime in talks.

Separately, Trump also voiced displeasure with Italy and Spain and said he "probably will" pull US forces out of these countries. He said that when the US“needed them, they were not there,” alluding to his war on Iran, adding:“We have to remember that.”