War Update: 51 Combat Engagements On Front Line Since Morning, Pokrovsk Direction Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 16:00 on Saturday, May 2.

The General Staff stated that the number of enemy attacks since the start of the day had reached 51.

According to the report, Russian forces continue shelling border areas. In the Sumy region, the areas of Sopich, Korenok, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Hirky, Chervonyi Pakhar, Budky, Havrylova Sloboda, and Prohres were affected. In the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Khrinivka, Dibrova, and Berylivka came under fire. Airstrikes targeted Vilna Sloboda, Kysla Dubyna, and Pustohorod.

Defense Forces strike tactical Iskander missile group in Crimea

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 62 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions, with one assault action recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces attempted four times to improve their positions near Lyman, Starytsia, Izbytske, and Okhrimivka; one of these attempts is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, no active operations were reported.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions toward Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, one assault attempt was made toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attacked twice toward Malynivka and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, nine attacks were carried out toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka; one engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops made 18 attempts to push Ukrainian forces from their positions toward Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhrodne, and Novopavlivka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched two attacks toward Oleksandrohrad and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight attacks occurred near Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, one attack was recorded toward Stepnohirsk, along with airstrikes near Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions near Antonivka.

No significant changes were observed in other directions, and no enemy attempts to advance were recorded there.

Zelensky: Russia launches approximately 1,600 drones, nearly 1,100 guided bombs, and three missiles at Ukraine

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in a video address that specific activity had been observed on the Ukraine-Belarus border from the Belarusian side.