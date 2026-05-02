Peace Agreement In War With Russia Impossible Without Ukraine's Consent Fico

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he wrote this on his Facebook page.

"A few minutes ago, I spoke by phone with Ukrainian President V. Zelensky. Despite the fact that we have different views on some topics, we have a common interest in good and friendly relations between the Slovak Republic and Ukraine. I confirmed that Slovakia supports Ukraine's ambitions to join the EU, because Slovakia wants Ukraine to be a stable and democratic country," Fico wrote.

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According to him, during the conversation the parties agreed to meet soon on Monday in Yerevan at the European Political Community summit, to continue working in the format of joint government meetings, and to exchange visits to the capitals of the two countries.

"I also emphasized that no peace agreement in the military conflict with the Russian Federation is possible without the consent of the Ukrainian side," Fico added.

Photo: facebook/robertficosk