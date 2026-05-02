Zelensky Imposes Sanctions On Five Individuals Over National Security Threats

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the presidential press service reported this and published the decree to that effect, No. 358/2026, based on the NSDC decision of May 2.

The sanctions target Ukrainian lawyer Andriy Bohdan; Ukrainian businessman Bohdan Pukish, an associate and partner of sanctioned figure Viktor Medvedchuk; Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin, a key manager of the sanctioned A7A5 payment system used to circumvent restrictions; as well as Russian Olympic sports officials and propagandists Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili.

The restrictive measures include, in particular, the revocation of Ukrainian state awards, asset freezes, suspension of trade operations, prevention of capital outflows from Ukraine, termination or suspension of licenses and other permits, and a ban on participation in the privatization and lease of state property.

Russia may offer partial sanctions relief in exchange for ceasefire – Zelensky

The sanctions are imposed for ten years, except for the indefinite revocation of state awards.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine