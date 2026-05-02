Ukrainian Military Debunks Russian Claim Of Capturing Myropillia In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Kursk group of forces reported this on Facebook.

"Once again, we are refuting Russian fantasies. This time, the enemy's Ministry of Defense claimed to have captured the village of Myropillia in the Sumy region. We officially state that this is an outright lie," the military said.

Ukrainian Air Assault Forces strike concentration of 'Pskov paratroopers' in Hryshyne

The group emphasized that Ukrainian units fully control the area, with no enemy advances and no assault operations recorded there in recent days.

"We are once again witnessing information convulsions ahead of another 'sacred date.' May 9 is approaching – the central fetish of Russian war mythology. Notably, their so-called 'special military operation' has already lasted longer than the war whose victory they celebrate. But medals and decorations are needed every year, so settlements are 'captured' at least in information reports. At this rate, we suspect that by May 9 the Russian Ministry of Defense will report the capture of the entire Sumy region," the statement added.

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