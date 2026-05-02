Russian Drone Strike Hits Supermarket In Kherson, Four Injured
"At around 18:00, Russian occupiers attacked a supermarket in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district with a drone. As a result of the strike, four people were injured – two women aged 57 and 52, and two men aged 54 and 51. They sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.Read also: Injury toll after Russian strike on minibus in Kherson rises to ten
All the injured were taken to hospital in moderate condition and are receiving medical care.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
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