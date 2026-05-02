Russian Drone Strike Hits Supermarket In Kherson, Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

"At around 18:00, Russian occupiers attacked a supermarket in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district with a drone. As a result of the strike, four people were injured – two women aged 57 and 52, and two men aged 54 and 51. They sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

Injury toll after Russian strike on minibus in Kherson rises to ten

All the injured were taken to hospital in moderate condition and are receiving medical care.

Illustrative photo: unsplash