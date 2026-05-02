Russian Forces Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region Over 50 Times, Three Injured
"Three people were injured. The enemy attacked three districts of the region more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," the statement said.
In particular, Russian forces struck Nikopol, as well as the Mozolevske, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities. Fires broke out, and a hotel, private homes, outbuildings, a garage, and a minibus were damaged. Two passenger cars were damaged, and another was completely destroyed. The injured include a 44-year-old woman and men aged 62 and 84. All are receiving outpatient treatment.Read also: Three people injured in Russia's attacks on Sumy region
Infrastructure was also damaged in Kryvyi Rih, while in the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Pokrovske community.
In addition, one person sought medical assistance following a nighttime attack on Pavlohrad. A 21-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.
Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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