Ukrainian Journalist Explores Resistance Against Russia In Essay-Guide For French Readers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Alla Lazareva, deputy editor-in-chief and Paris correspondent of The Ukrainian Week/Tyzhden, spoke to Ukrinform about her newly published essay-guide for French readers titled "Five Keys to Ukrainian Resistance."

"It was necessary to explain to the French what the Ukrainian mentality is, how the characteristics of the nation were formed, and what explains its resilience. So I identified five key elements, five 'keys': our history, economy, politics, culture, and our spirit and identity. I take each element and explain the most important events. If it is history, it goes back to the very beginnings. I also necessarily mention and explain our revolutions," she said.

According to the journalist, the book is aimed at French readers who do not have time for extensive historical works but still want to understand who Ukrainians are.

"These people need a concise, synthetic analysis. What was most important for me was to present events through Ukrainian eyes and from the perspective of Ukrainian interests. Because the French often see Ukraine as a piece that broke off from the Soviet Union – some kind of 'breadbasket of the USSR' or something like that. And then it seems as if this piece is only slightly different. But in reality, it is not like that at all. Our land has always been different and was gradually conquered, starting from the 17th century," Lazareva said.

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She said the idea was suggested by a French acquaintance who organized a photo exhibition about the war featuring several Ukrainian photographers.

"It is also important for them to understand that our destiny is shaped by geography. We are at the crossroads of routes – between East and West, North and South. That is why we are inherently resilient; we have always been at war. Even since the times of the Scythians or the mysterious Cimmerians – all those peoples who contributed to forming modern Ukrainian identity. Even back then, people born on this land were fighting, because it was simply necessary," she explained.

Lazareva added that it is also important for the French to see Ukraine as a European neighbor.

"We are fully in Europe, unlike Russia. And since they themselves know they belong to Europe, they are more likely to understand and accept us as a neighbor," she said.

Photo credit: Liudmyla Taran / Ukrinform.

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