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Most patients do not walk in pointing to one specific wrinkle anymore. They describe a general tiredness in the skin that makeup cannot cover as well as it used to. When we look closer, we almost always find three or four small changes stacked together rather than one isolated concern. Treating those layers early is what keeps the face looking refreshed instead of reset Anti-Aging & Aesthetics highlights five early skin changes-dullness, fine lines, pigmentation, jawline sagging, and rough texture-as key signs to seek professional care. Led by Dr. Anton Georgiev, the clinic offers physician-guided treatments like injectables, microneedling, and laser resurfacing. Each plan targets underlying causes to maintain healthy, natural-looking skin over time.

Zoyya Anti-Aging & Aesthetics, this week, released guidance for Long Island residents on five common skin changes that physicians say often indicate the right moment for a professional consultation. The Nassau County practice, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Anton Georgiev, reports a steady rise in first-time patient consultations through the spring season. The guidance follows a wider trend across the Northeast where patients are seeking physician-supervised care earlier than they did five years ago.

As a trusted medical spa serving Garden City residents, Zoyya Anti-Aging & Aesthetics offers injectables, Morpheus8 microneedling, chemical peels, and laser resurfacing under physician oversight. Persistent dullness, along with a loss of natural radiance, is one of the earliest reasons patients book a professional assessment at the clinic. Fine lines around the eyes and mouth often follow and point to collagen thinning that topical products cannot reverse. Each treatment plan begins with a full consultation that maps the underlying causes behind the visible skin change.

"Most patients do not walk in pointing to one specific wrinkle anymore. They describe a general tiredness in the skin that makeup cannot cover as well as it used to. When we look closer, we almost always find three or four small changes stacked together rather than one isolated concern. Treating those layers early is what keeps the face looking refreshed instead of reset." A company spokesperson commented on the skin changes most commonly raised by new patients this year.

The five skin signs most commonly raised during consultations include dullness, fine lines, pigmentation, sagging along the jawline, and rough texture. Each concern points to a different underlying issue involving collagen loss, pigment irregularity, or changes in midface skeletal support. A patient whose main concern is dullness often needs a different treatment than one whose main concern is jawline laxity. The consultation maps out which layer of aging is driving the skin change for that specific face. Treatment pathways combine neurotoxins with natural PRF fillers and radiofrequency microneedling through the Morpheus8 device to address multiple layers together. Light chemical peels and CO2 laser resurfacing address pigmentation and surface-quality concerns without extended recovery windows for most patients.

About Zoyya Anti-Aging & Aesthetics

Zoyya Anti-Aging & Aesthetics is a physician-led aesthetics clinic in Garden City that residents rely on for glowing skin and long-term facial health. The practice offers injectables, radiofrequency microneedling, PRF fillers, chemical peels, and laser resurfacing under the oversight of a board-certified surgeon. Each patient receives a free initial consultation with Dr. Anton Georgiev before any treatment plan is finalized at the clinic. Booking details and treatment descriptions are available on the website for new and returning patients across Long Island.