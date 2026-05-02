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US Envoy Rejects Claims Aid to Zambia Is Linked to Mineral Resources
(MENAFN) The outgoing United States ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, has dismissed suggestions that American assistance to the country is connected to access to critical mineral resources, according to reports.
Zambia, a major copper-producing nation in Africa, has been the focus of speculation regarding whether foreign aid is influenced by strategic resource interests. However, Gonzales rejected such claims, stating that US support is instead directed toward humanitarian and development needs.
He pointed to ongoing American-funded programs, including the payment of salaries for approximately 23,000 healthcare workers, and emphasized continued US commitment to delivering essential medical services in the country.
According to reports, Gonzales also said that the US had restored nearly all previously reviewed health assistance programs, totaling more than $400 million in support, which includes around $75 million allocated for medical supplies.
He further described the current phase of relations between the two countries as a “new chapter,” emphasizing cooperation based on transparency and mutual benefit, as reported by national broadcaster coverage.
The remarks come amid broader discussions in Africa about the role of foreign partners in resource-rich countries and the nature of development assistance tied to strategic global interests.
Zambia, a major copper-producing nation in Africa, has been the focus of speculation regarding whether foreign aid is influenced by strategic resource interests. However, Gonzales rejected such claims, stating that US support is instead directed toward humanitarian and development needs.
He pointed to ongoing American-funded programs, including the payment of salaries for approximately 23,000 healthcare workers, and emphasized continued US commitment to delivering essential medical services in the country.
According to reports, Gonzales also said that the US had restored nearly all previously reviewed health assistance programs, totaling more than $400 million in support, which includes around $75 million allocated for medical supplies.
He further described the current phase of relations between the two countries as a “new chapter,” emphasizing cooperation based on transparency and mutual benefit, as reported by national broadcaster coverage.
The remarks come amid broader discussions in Africa about the role of foreign partners in resource-rich countries and the nature of development assistance tied to strategic global interests.
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