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Venezuela’s Acting Leadership Avoids Setting Election Date
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s interim leadership has refused to provide any clear timeline for holding a new presidential election, further extending uncertainty over the country’s political future following the removal of Nicolás Maduro.
At a press briefing, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez was asked when elections would be scheduled to resolve the leadership vacuum. She responded only, “I don’t know, someday,” offering no further details.
Diosdado Cabello, a senior figure within the ruling party and the interior minister, has also avoided committing to a date, saying the electoral process would take place only when “the time comes.”
The National Electoral Council, which is responsible for organizing elections, has not announced any schedule or preparatory steps for a vote, leaving the process without a defined roadmap.
The ongoing ambiguity follows months of political transition after Maduro’s removal in a military operation described in reports as “Operation Absolute Resolve.” Since then, Delcy Rodríguez has continued in an acting capacity while the country remains without a formally scheduled election.
The current uncertainty is also linked to the disputed presidential election held on July 28, 2024, which triggered a political crisis. The electoral authority declared Maduro the winner without publishing detailed voting breakdowns, prompting widespread allegations of irregularities from opposition figures and disputes over the legitimacy of the result.
Opposition leaders continue to challenge the outcome, while international reactions to the process contributed to strained diplomatic relations. Despite these tensions, no official election date has been announced, and the political transition remains unresolved.
At a press briefing, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez was asked when elections would be scheduled to resolve the leadership vacuum. She responded only, “I don’t know, someday,” offering no further details.
Diosdado Cabello, a senior figure within the ruling party and the interior minister, has also avoided committing to a date, saying the electoral process would take place only when “the time comes.”
The National Electoral Council, which is responsible for organizing elections, has not announced any schedule or preparatory steps for a vote, leaving the process without a defined roadmap.
The ongoing ambiguity follows months of political transition after Maduro’s removal in a military operation described in reports as “Operation Absolute Resolve.” Since then, Delcy Rodríguez has continued in an acting capacity while the country remains without a formally scheduled election.
The current uncertainty is also linked to the disputed presidential election held on July 28, 2024, which triggered a political crisis. The electoral authority declared Maduro the winner without publishing detailed voting breakdowns, prompting widespread allegations of irregularities from opposition figures and disputes over the legitimacy of the result.
Opposition leaders continue to challenge the outcome, while international reactions to the process contributed to strained diplomatic relations. Despite these tensions, no official election date has been announced, and the political transition remains unresolved.
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