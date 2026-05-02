Theo's Founders, A Catholic Mom And A Non-Denominational Dad, Built The Audio Faith App For Their Two Sons

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Theo, the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, is now used by more than one million actively engaged families across the United States and Latin America. The product began as something much smaller: a couple's attempt to teach their two sons about Jesus in a way that honored both their faith traditions.

A FAMILY THAT INSPIRED A PRODUCT

Francisco and Daniela Cornejo are happily married parents of two boys. Daniela is a devoted Catholic. She has spent years bringing the light of the Church to those in need, prisoners, the poor, and children. Her passion for sharing the teachings of Christ has touched countless lives.

Francisco aligns with a Non-Denominational Christian belief, finding his connection to God in a way that feels personal and direct.

Despite their differences, their love for Jesus binds them together. They have chosen to focus on what unites rather than divides, praying daily for the faith and humility to navigate their beliefs with grace and understanding. Their family is a living testament to the power of unity in Christ.

WHY THE FAMILY BUILT THEO

When their boys started asking questions about God, the Cornejos hit the same wall many Christian parents hit: every faith app on the market either flattened Christianity into something generic or built for one tradition while ignoring the rest. None of them respected what Francisco and Daniela actually believed, separately and together.

So they built Theo. The first design choice was the most important one: parents decide. When a family opens Theo, the first question is what tradition fits their family. Every story and prayer that follows is shaped by that choice.

QUOTE FROM THE CEO OF THEO

"We exist to point families to Jesus," said Francisco Cornejo, founder and CEO of Theo. "There is more unity in our Christian faith traditions than most of us are aware of. That is why Theo is an app for the parents. They are the ones who should decide how to teach their kids about God. Our job is to give them the best possible content, in their tradition, for their children."

WHAT THEO HAS BECOME

What started as a tool for one family is now used by more than one million actively engaged Christian families. They include Catholic households, Protestant households, Non-Denominational households, Evangelical households, and Orthodox households. Children pray more than 20 million minutes every month inside the app, across every Christian tradition.

The Cornejos see this as confirmation of what they suspected from the beginning: that when an app respects what each family actually believes, families come.

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

Francisco Cornejo is the founder and CEO of Theo. Daniela Cornejo is the co-founder and content director. The family is based in Weston, Florida.

ABOUT THEO

Theo is the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, helping parents nurture their children's spiritual formation through hundreds of audio Bible stories, prayers, family devotionals, and meditations. Theo's onboarding lets parents choose the tradition that fits their family, Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, or Non-Denominational, so the content reflects what each household actually believes. Theo serves Christian families across the United States and Latin America in both English and Spanish. Theo is available on iOS and Android.

Theo is made by Familify, a family-faith technology company founded by CEO Francisco Cornejo and based in Weston, Florida. Learn more at .

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