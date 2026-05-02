Catholic And Christian Families Both Engage Deeply On Theo: Children Now Pray 20 Million Minutes A Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New in-app data from Theo, the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, shows deep engagement across every major Christian tradition. Catholic and Christian Protestant families both use the platform at similar levels, with children logging more than 20 million minutes of prayer every month across all traditions.

WHAT THE DATA SHOWS

Among Theo's one million-plus actively engaged families, every major Christian tradition is represented:

- Catholic families engage strongly with saint stories, the rosary, and content tied to the liturgical calendar.

- Christian Protestant and Evangelical families engage strongly with gospel-centered content and Bible-stories series including The Light of the World, Young David, and King of Kings.

- Non-Denominational and Independent Christian families engage strongly with evergreen Bible stories and family prayer routines.

Across all traditions, the same pattern holds: children listen, families pray together, and daily faith habits replace once-a-week or once-a-month engagement. More than 1 in 3 Theo families commit to a daily faith practice during onboarding.

20 MILLION MINUTES OF CHILDREN'S PRAYER PER MONTH

Across every tradition combined, children using Theo log more than 20 million minutes of prayer every month. Theo families together completed more than 5.1 million Bible stories, prayers, devotionals, and meditations in the past six months alone.

The most-completed branded series globally is Cuentos Biblicos, the Spanish Bible-stories collection, reflecting Theo's bilingual reach across the United States and Latin America.

WHY UNITY MATTERS

Theo's design choice was made early: parents decide their tradition during onboarding, and the content adapts. The data is showing what the founders suspected, that when Christian families do not have to compromise on doctrine, they engage more deeply and bring faith into more daily moments.

QUOTE FROM THE CEO OF THEO

"We exist to point families to Jesus," said Francisco Cornejo, founder and CEO of Theo. "There is more unity in our Christian faith traditions than most of us are aware of. That is why Theo is an app for the parents. They are the ones who should decide how to teach their kids about God. Our job is to give them the best possible content, in their tradition, for their children."

AVAILABILITY

Theo is available on iOS and Android. Christian families of every tradition can learn more and start a free trial at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">familify.

ABOUT THEO

Theo is the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, helping parents nurture their children's spiritual formation through hundreds of audio Bible stories, prayers, family devotionals, and meditations. Theo's onboarding lets parents choose the tradition that fits their family, Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, or Non-Denominational, so the content reflects what each household actually believes. Theo serves Christian families across the United States and Latin America in both English and Spanish. Theo is available on iOS and Android.

Theo is made by Familify, a family-faith technology company founded by CEO Francisco Cornejo and based in Weston, Florida. Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACT

Theo Press Office

Email:...

Web: