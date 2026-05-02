IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour FC Eye Decisive Stride Sreenidi Deccan FC Test Title Credentials

MENAFN - IANS) Kalyani, May 2 (IANS) League leaders Diamond Harbour FC will look to move within touching distance of the title when they host Sreenidi Deccan FC in a Championship Phase fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025–26 at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

With the league stage concluded, the competition has entered its decisive Championship Phase, a round-robin involving the top six, where the side finishing with the highest points tally will be crowned champions. Diamond Harbour's campaign to date has been defined by control and consistency, reflected in their position atop the standings with 25 points, while Sreenidi sit third on 18 points from the same number of matches.

Both sides arrive in form. Diamond Harbour registered a composed 2-0 win over Chanmari in their previous outing, with Antonio Moyano Carrasquilla and R. Ramdinthara on the scoresheet. Sreenidi, meanwhile, edged Rajasthan United FC 2-1, courtesy of goals from Hadi Idrissou and David Castaneda Munoz.

From a title-race perspective, the equation is clearer and more urgent for Sreenidi. A victory would lift them to 21 points and potentially into second place, trimming the gap to four points with three matches remaining. For Diamond Harbour, the incentives are even more immediate: a win would take them to 28 points and could mathematically secure the title, contingent on Shillong Lajong FC dropping points against Chanmari FC.

Despite Diamond Harbour's dominance, this fixture carries a compelling sub-plot. Their only league defeat this season came against Sreenidi in the reverse meeting on February 28, when Fabrice Kah Nkwoh struck the decisive goal, offering the visitors both belief and a working template.

Diamond Harbour head coach Kibu Vicuna, however, has stressed the importance of staying grounded despite his side's position at the summit.“We didn't win the Championship yet. We still have points to play. We have to respect every team. And also, we know how football is. It's very unpredictable. So, we are only focused on the next game. We are in a good moment, but we know that it was very costly. We worked hard to be in this situation, and we have to keep going. Nothing more.”

That outlook reflects a side aware that, despite a seven-point cushion and just one defeat all season, the margins in the Championship Phase remain fine, particularly against an opponent that has already beaten them once.

Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the psychological dynamic of leading the table.“For us, to be honest, we are seven points ahead. Whichever team we're going to play, even [Sreenidi], [Rajasthan], [Shillong], they will come up with all of us because they have nothing to lose, but we have something to lose. And most importantly, we have to be humble and keep our feet on the ground; we're not yet the champions. So, same preparation, same approach. Hopefully, we deliver the same result.”

The contest is likely to be shaped by a classic strength-versus-strength dynamic. Diamond Harbour boast the most potent attack in the league, having scored 24 goals, but there remains a degree of uncertainty around their attacking spearhead. Luka Majcen is recovering from a knock sustained in the previous game and will be assessed closer to kick-off, meaning his involvement may depend on late fitness clearance.

Sreenidi, however, countered with one of the most resilient defensive units in the Championship Phase, having conceded just nine goals across the campaign. Their structure is compact and disciplined, but they are also preparing for the tactical complexity of Diamond Harbour's approach.

Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto outlined the scale of the challenge.“Confidence alone is not enough; we must bring commitment to compete against the team leading the table. With the right commitment and confidence, we believe we can get the three points. They are an offensive team with a clear style-they try to dominate and play positively. They haven't changed much in personnel, but tactically, they now use more than one system. Even when they change systems, their playing style remains the same. When they lose the ball, they press aggressively. If they have space, they attack fast. Defensively, they are strong, but we feel we can score against them."

Sreenidi will also draw confidence from their previous meeting, but remain cautious about reading too much into that result.

Sreenidi Deccan player Lalbiakliana emphasised the need for a complete performance.“It will be a very tough match-they are a very good team with strong structure and quality players. We beat them before, but that doesn't mean anything for tomorrow. We need to bring our top game, mentally and physically. Preparation has been very good; training sessions have been intense and focused. We've worked on how the coach wants us to play, and we hope to deliver.”

That perspective reflects a measured approach from Sreenidi, acknowledging past success while reinforcing the need for tactical discipline and execution against a side that has otherwise dominated the league.

However, with three points imperative, Sreenidi cannot afford to be purely reactive. Their attacking responsibility will fall on David Castaneda Munoz and Brandon Vanlalremdika, who will need to capitalise on transitions, particularly if Diamond Harbour commit numbers forward.

Ultimately, the outcome may hinge on whether Sreenidi's defensive discipline can once again frustrate the league's most productive attack-or whether Diamond Harbour, even with a potential reshuffle in their forward line, can find enough attacking solutions to take a decisive step towards the title.