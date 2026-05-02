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Spain Condemns Assault on French Nun in Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Spain has strongly criticized a recent violent incident in Jerusalem involving an Israeli extremist and a French Catholic nun.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing firm disapproval of what it described as a serious assault against a French national serving as a nun in the city. Officials emphasized that authorities in Israel are responsible for ensuring the protection of religious freedom, upholding the established arrangements governing holy sites in Jerusalem, and preventing similar acts of violence in the future.
The ministry also stressed that those responsible for the attack should face legal consequences.
According to reports, a 36-year-old Israeli man was detained following an alleged assault on a French nun in East Jerusalem. Authorities characterized the incident as racially motivated.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing firm disapproval of what it described as a serious assault against a French national serving as a nun in the city. Officials emphasized that authorities in Israel are responsible for ensuring the protection of religious freedom, upholding the established arrangements governing holy sites in Jerusalem, and preventing similar acts of violence in the future.
The ministry also stressed that those responsible for the attack should face legal consequences.
According to reports, a 36-year-old Israeli man was detained following an alleged assault on a French nun in East Jerusalem. Authorities characterized the incident as racially motivated.
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