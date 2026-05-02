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Ballerini Takes Stage 7 Victory in Tour of Türkiye
(MENAFN) Davide Ballerini of the XDS Astana Team secured victory in the seventh stage of the 61st Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Saturday.
The 31-year-old completed the 152.8-kilometre Antalya-to-Antalya route in 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 41 seconds, finishing ahead of Marceli Boguslawski of ATT Investments, who placed second, and Tom Crabbe of Team Flanders-Baloise in third.
In the overall standings, Sebastian Berwick of Caja Rural–Seguros RGA maintained the lead in the general classification with a total time of 24 hours, 22 minutes, and 44 seconds. His performance also kept him in possession of both the turquoise and red jerseys.
Following his stage win, Ballerini earned the green jersey, while Mustafa Tarakci of Konya BBSK Cycling Team retained the white jersey as the leading Turkish rider.
The eight-day race is set to conclude on Sunday with a 105.2-kilometre final stage between Ankara and Ankara.
The Tour of Türkiye is part of the UCI Europe Tour ProSeries, making it the country’s highest-ranked cycling event on the Union Cycliste Internationale calendar. The competition spans several coastal regions, including Mediterranean and Aegean cities such as İzmir, Aydın, Muğla, and Antalya.
Beginning in Çeşme in İzmir province and finishing in the capital Ankara, the race features 161 cyclists representing 27 countries and covers a total distance of 1,133 kilometres (704 miles).
The 31-year-old completed the 152.8-kilometre Antalya-to-Antalya route in 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 41 seconds, finishing ahead of Marceli Boguslawski of ATT Investments, who placed second, and Tom Crabbe of Team Flanders-Baloise in third.
In the overall standings, Sebastian Berwick of Caja Rural–Seguros RGA maintained the lead in the general classification with a total time of 24 hours, 22 minutes, and 44 seconds. His performance also kept him in possession of both the turquoise and red jerseys.
Following his stage win, Ballerini earned the green jersey, while Mustafa Tarakci of Konya BBSK Cycling Team retained the white jersey as the leading Turkish rider.
The eight-day race is set to conclude on Sunday with a 105.2-kilometre final stage between Ankara and Ankara.
The Tour of Türkiye is part of the UCI Europe Tour ProSeries, making it the country’s highest-ranked cycling event on the Union Cycliste Internationale calendar. The competition spans several coastal regions, including Mediterranean and Aegean cities such as İzmir, Aydın, Muğla, and Antalya.
Beginning in Çeşme in İzmir province and finishing in the capital Ankara, the race features 161 cyclists representing 27 countries and covers a total distance of 1,133 kilometres (704 miles).
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