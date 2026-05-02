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Tusk Warns of Alliance Strain as NATO Faces Tensions Over Iran War
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized what he described as a growing fragmentation within the transatlantic alliance, calling it a “disastrous trend” amid rising tensions among NATO members linked to disagreements over the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
In a post on the US-based platform X, Tusk warned that the most serious danger facing the transatlantic community does not come from external adversaries, but from internal weakening. He urged allied nations to take steps to reverse what he described as the “ongoing disintegration of our alliance.”
His remarks followed reports that Washington had announced plans to pull around 5,000 US troops from Germany.
The comments come after statements attributed to US President Donald Trump indicating that the administration is evaluating a potential reduction of American military presence in Germany. This follows criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the US approach to the Iran conflict, including concerns about the lack of a clear exit strategy and claims that US negotiators were being undermined in talks with Iran.
Separately, Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Italy and Spain, suggesting that US forces could be withdrawn from those countries as well. He argued that these allies had not provided adequate support during what he referred to as the US military campaign against Iran, adding: “We have to remember that.”
In a post on the US-based platform X, Tusk warned that the most serious danger facing the transatlantic community does not come from external adversaries, but from internal weakening. He urged allied nations to take steps to reverse what he described as the “ongoing disintegration of our alliance.”
His remarks followed reports that Washington had announced plans to pull around 5,000 US troops from Germany.
The comments come after statements attributed to US President Donald Trump indicating that the administration is evaluating a potential reduction of American military presence in Germany. This follows criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the US approach to the Iran conflict, including concerns about the lack of a clear exit strategy and claims that US negotiators were being undermined in talks with Iran.
Separately, Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Italy and Spain, suggesting that US forces could be withdrawn from those countries as well. He argued that these allies had not provided adequate support during what he referred to as the US military campaign against Iran, adding: “We have to remember that.”
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