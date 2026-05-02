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Tusk Warns NATO Unity Is Fraying Amid Iran War Disputes
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a strong warning about what he described as a worsening breakdown within the transatlantic alliance, calling it a “disastrous trend” as disagreements grow inside NATO over the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Writing on the social media platform X, Tusk argued that the most serious danger to the transatlantic community does not come from external rivals, but from internal weakening. He urged member states to take action to stop what he called the “ongoing disintegration of our alliance.”
His comments followed reports that Washington had announced the withdrawal of roughly 5,000 US troops from Germany.
The statement comes after US President Donald Trump indicated earlier that the United States is reviewing its military deployment in Germany. This discussion reportedly followed criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said Washington lacked a clear exit strategy in relation to the Iran conflict and suggested US officials were being undermined in negotiations, with Americans facing diplomatic setbacks.
In separate remarks, Trump also expressed frustration with Italy and Spain, suggesting that US forces could be reduced or removed from those countries as well. He claimed those allies had not been supportive when US involvement was required during what he referred to as operations against Iran, adding: “We have to remember that.”
Writing on the social media platform X, Tusk argued that the most serious danger to the transatlantic community does not come from external rivals, but from internal weakening. He urged member states to take action to stop what he called the “ongoing disintegration of our alliance.”
His comments followed reports that Washington had announced the withdrawal of roughly 5,000 US troops from Germany.
The statement comes after US President Donald Trump indicated earlier that the United States is reviewing its military deployment in Germany. This discussion reportedly followed criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said Washington lacked a clear exit strategy in relation to the Iran conflict and suggested US officials were being undermined in negotiations, with Americans facing diplomatic setbacks.
In separate remarks, Trump also expressed frustration with Italy and Spain, suggesting that US forces could be reduced or removed from those countries as well. He claimed those allies had not been supportive when US involvement was required during what he referred to as operations against Iran, adding: “We have to remember that.”
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