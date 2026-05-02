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Ukraine Reports Fatalities and Injuries After Drone Strikes in Kherson, Kharkiv
(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that Russian drone attacks in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions resulted in at least two deaths and 13 injuries.
According to Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, an initial strike hit a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of the city’s administrative centre. He stated that two people were killed at the scene, including a municipal utility worker and a woman. Seven others were injured in the same incident—six men and one woman—among them four utility workers. All injured individuals were transported to hospital for treatment.
Prokudin later reported a second drone strike in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, where another minibus was hit. One person was injured in that attack and taken to hospital.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration later revised the casualty figures from the first strike, saying the number of injured had increased to eight.
Separately, Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defence systems intercepted the majority of incoming drones overnight, claiming that 143 out of 162 drones launched by Russia were destroyed.
According to Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, an initial strike hit a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of the city’s administrative centre. He stated that two people were killed at the scene, including a municipal utility worker and a woman. Seven others were injured in the same incident—six men and one woman—among them four utility workers. All injured individuals were transported to hospital for treatment.
Prokudin later reported a second drone strike in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, where another minibus was hit. One person was injured in that attack and taken to hospital.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration later revised the casualty figures from the first strike, saying the number of injured had increased to eight.
Separately, Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defence systems intercepted the majority of incoming drones overnight, claiming that 143 out of 162 drones launched by Russia were destroyed.
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